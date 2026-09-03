Iconic Packard Bell brand rises from the ashes after 13 years with the DotBook 14 at IFA — colorful and affordable Intel Twin Lake laptop is Europe-only, for now

Many a 20th-century PC enthusiast’s first taste of computing came through the purchase of a Packard Bell pre-built, for rosy-tinted-spectacles good or scarred-for-life bad. It was a huge player in the mid-90s, with over 45% retail market share in the U.S. at its peak. Now Packard Bell is back, under the wing of Acer at IFA 2026, with the Taiwanese PC maker’s unveiling of the Dot family, including a laptop, headphones, input peripherals, and more. However, Packard Bell products will be European market exclusives for now, reports ComputerBase (machine translation).

The Dot series of products, including the headlining DotBook 14, are aimed at the cheap and cheerful end of the market, and it looks like they intend to cut through with quirky and vibrant designs. “Who needs a Formula 1 car for shopping?” asks Acer / Packard Bell on the official product page.

Looking more closely at this laptop’s hardware, it is a 14.5-inch model powered by a last-gen Intel Twin Lake chip.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Packard Bell DotBook 14 specs CPU Intel Core 3 processor N355, Intel Graphics RAM/storage Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage Display 14.5-inch 1,920 x 1,200 pixels IPS screen with up to 300 nits brightness I/O 1 x USB C 3.2 Gen 1, 3 x USB A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x MicroSD Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/speaker jack Network Wi-Fi 6 Wireless LAN, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac+ax, Supports Bluetooth 5.1 or above Physical 324.0 (W) x 227.6 (D) x 17.9/17.99 (H) mm (12.76 x 8.96 x 0.7/0.71 inches) 1.3 kg (2.87 pounds) Battery 45.6Wh 6000mAh, Battery life up to 7 hours Audio Two built-in stereo speakers, two built-in microphones

The Intel Twin Lake processor seems decent, with eight cores (all E-Cores) and running up to 3.9 GHz. The relatively poor touted 7-hour battery life is partly due to a smallish battery.

Design rather than tech specs will likely be an aspect of the DotBook that catches the eyes of laptop buyers. Acer shows off a bright orange clamshell design. The curious orange-among-the-white keys are the Escape, Enter, P, and B keys – does it make some sense now?

The price of the new Packard Bell DotBook 14 looks a little high considering the specs. We’ve seen sources suggesting a €499 price tag, which is roughly $580. But remember European prices include applicable sales tax so the price you see is what you pay. We note that cheap, performant, new Wildcat Lake laptops such as the Chuwi UniBook we reviewed are already around to spoil the DotBook party. Chuwi’s laptop costs $449 and ran for over 14 hours of battery life in our tests. Maybe our nostalgic U.S. readers should not be upset the DotBook is Europe-only.

Other Packard Bell Dot products showcased at IFA include colorful keyboards and mice. There are also some Dot headphones, speakers, a feature phone, a ring light, a food steamer, and even a turntable, for some reason. Mr. Leon Packard and Mr. Herb Bell could never have foreseen such gadgets when the corporation was originally founded nearly 100 years ago.

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