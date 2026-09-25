DDR5 laptop memory prices surge 6X in 12 months — Schenker raises laptop prices and warns shortage will last through 2027, other components also on the rise

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XMG expects DRAM and NAND supply to remain tight through next year and beyond.

XMG Fusion 15
(Image credit: XMG)

The maker of XMG gaming laptops and Schenker workstations said the prices for DDR5 SO-DIMMs have increased sixfold since July 2025, and it believes RAM will be in short supply through 2027 and beyond. The company said this in the r/XMG_gg subreddit, where the company also announced a price increase of $113 (€100) and $228 (€200) for most of its gaming laptop models, plus a massive $342 (€300) hike for one professional laptop.

This dramatic DDR5 SO-DIMM price jump tracks closely with desktop RAM, which experienced a similar 500% climb in the past 12 months. But what’s also concerning is that other components have increased in cost, too. Aside from RAM and SSDs, XMG noted that PCBs, electronic components, CPUs, graphics cards, and video memory are also facing similar cost pressures, resulting in higher costs. The war in the Middle East has compounded the situation, especially as increased oil and fuel prices are making air freight costs higher, while also increasing insurance premiums for sea cargo traveling from Asia to Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.