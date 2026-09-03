Lenovo ThinkCentre X Ultra packs Gorgon Halo — AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 shows up in mini workstation

AMD's Gorgon Halo is breaking cover at IFA. Ahead of the show, Lenovo revealed the ThinkCentre X Ultra with up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor, with an integrated AMD Radeon 8065S GPU, and 128GB of RAM.

The system is set to release in November 2026 with an "expected" starting price of $3,669, which is surely not for the top-end model.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor GPU Up to Integrated AMD Radeon 8065S Graphics with up to 96GB of dedicated graphics memory Memory Up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8533, soldered Storage Up to 2× 4TB M.2 2280 Gen5 Performance SSD NPU Up to 55 TOPS Networking Wi-Fi 7 (RealTek or MediaTek), Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 7.2 × 7.2 × 2 inches (183 × 183 × 51 mm) Availability November 2026 Starting Price $3,699.00

The system is fairly compact at 7.2 x 7.2 x 2 inches, about two inches longer than a Mac Mini on either side. The front of the system features two 10GBps USB-C ports and a headphone jack. The back boasts DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1, two 10GBps USB Type-A ports, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB 40GBps, rare on AMD platforms), a 10Gb Ethernet jack, and a punch-out port to add additional output. Lighting on the system that you can see through the front air intakes shows the system status at a glance.

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Lenovo is offering both Linux and Windows options. The system will come with AMD Ryzen AI Developer Center, which includes preconfigured AI models and tools, as well as example workflows to use. Up to four ThinkCentre X Ultras can be used in a cluster to run larger models, more agents, extra requests, or longer context windows.

Lenovo and AMD are set to have some competition in the mini PC space this year, as Nvidia is launching systems with its RTX Spark from OEM companies sometime this fall.

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