Laptops LG produces the world's first mass-production LCD laptop display capable of 1 Hz to save power — OLED version arriving in 2027 News By Aaron Klotz published 23 March 2026 What used to be exclusive to smartphones and smartphones is now coming to laptops (Image credit: LG) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 2 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.