Apple's 256GB MacBook Neo in citrus is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it back to the price the laptop started at before the memory crisis drove prices up across the company's lineup.

The affordable laptop made a splash earlier this year, putting a fire under the entire PC industry and proving to be one of the best laptops if you're on a budget.

The other colors — blush, indigo, and silver — are all $649 as of this writing for the 256GB configuration, or $50 off. All of the 512GB options that add a Touch ID fingerprint reader are $749 (also $50 off).

The A18 Pro in the MacBook Neo proved to be a decent performer for a basic laptop in our testing, excelling in single-core performance where it's needed most. The Mac can fall under memory pressure with 8GB of RAM, though macOS is pretty good at managing multitasking.

If you're looking for an affordable laptop, this is the best option for the Mac. If you want to get the Neo for the price Apple envisioned it to be, now is your chance. It's especially good for the student, young professional, or person in your life with simple computing needs who is (or wants to be) part of the Apple ecosystem.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.