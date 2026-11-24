For the second day in a row, there's a pretty great deal on a MacBook Neo on Amazon. The retailer has a MacBook Neo with 512GB of storage and Touch ID available for $699 (down from $799), but only in the "blush" pink color.

This is an improvement over the base model, which has 256GB of storage and no biometric options for logging in and making purchases. In effect, this sale gives you the upgraded model for the usual price of the base version.

The A18 Pro in the MacBook Neo proved to be a decent performer for basic productivity duties in our testing, excelling in single-core performance where it's needed most. The Mac can fall under memory pressure with 8GB of RAM, though macOS is pretty good at managing multitasking.

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If you're looking for an affordable laptop, this is the best option for the Mac. If you want to get the Neo for the price Apple originally envisioned it to be, now is your chance. It's especially compelling for the student, young professional, or person in your life with less demanding computing needs who is (or wants to be) part of the Apple ecosystem.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.