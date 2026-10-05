Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day sales have big savings on MacBooks and Mac Minis — up to $600 in savings on Apple hardware

Apple's entire range of computer products received an unfortunate price hike earlier in the year, an unavoidable side effect of the AI boom and scarcity of affordable memory modules. Now's a great opportunity to pick up a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac Mini for a slightly reduced price, with savings up to $600 on some models.

Luckily for shoppers and deal hunters, we're in the beginning throes of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales week, and discounts are live on Amazon for a host of 2026/2025 Apple MacBook models and Mac Mini computers.

● Check out these Apple deals at Amazon

These deals may not be around for long. With prices ever rising on anything that hosts speedy memory or storage, the cost of Apple products is sure to rise again in the near future. There's a good selection of configurations to suit your needs, with various amounts of either memory or storage offered in the different configurations.

Although not discounted, the Apple MacBook Neo is one of the best budget laptops that you can get your hands on. Definitely worth keeping your eye out for any future deals on the Neo as the sales continue throughout the week.

Apple MacBook Neo Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals

Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro: £689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo features a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro processor, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p webcam. All packed in a thin and sturdy metal chassis. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals

Apple MacBook Pro Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals

Apple Mac Mini Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals

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Also, you can join the Tom's Hardware deals Discord for up-to-the-minute hardware deals.