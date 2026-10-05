Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day sales have big savings on MacBooks and Mac Minis — up to $600 in savings on Apple hardware

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Save on a new Apple MacBook or Mac Mini in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Apple MacBook deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
(Image credit: Future / Apple)
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Apple's entire range of computer products received an unfortunate price hike earlier in the year, an unavoidable side effect of the AI boom and scarcity of affordable memory modules. Now's a great opportunity to pick up a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac Mini for a slightly reduced price, with savings up to $600 on some models.

Luckily for shoppers and deal hunters, we're in the beginning throes of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales week, and discounts are live on Amazon for a host of 2026/2025 Apple MacBook models and Mac Mini computers.

Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro
Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro: £689 at Amazon

The MacBook Neo features a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro processor, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p webcam. All packed in a thin and sturdy metal chassis.

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Apple MacBook Air 2026 with M5
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $200
Apple MacBook Air 2026 with M5: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

The new 2026 MacBook Air now comes with the new M5 chip. This model ships with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

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Apple MacBook Air 2026 with M5
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Save $200
Apple MacBook Air 2026 with M5: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Similar spec to the model above, but this MacBook Air has a smaller 512GB SSD.

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Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Pro (15-core CPU, 16-core GPU)
24GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $199.01
Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Pro (15-core CPU, 16-core GPU): was $2,499 now $2,299.99 at Amazon

The faster, more powerful 2026 MacBook Pro. This model, with its M5 Pro chip, has a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It comes with 24GB memory and a 1TB SSD.

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Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Pro (18-core CPU, 20-core GPU)
24GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $249.01
Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Pro (18-core CPU, 20-core GPU): was $2,999 now $2,749.99 at Amazon

This elite-level 2026 MacBook Pro is a serious option for productivity. It has the 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU version of the M5 Pro chip. You also get 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD for

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Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Max (18-core CPU, 32-core GPU)
36GB RAM, 2TB SSD
Save $600
Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Max (18-core CPU, 32-core GPU): was $4,099 now $3,499 at Amazon

The Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Max is the top-tier option for professionals. This model ships with an 18-core CPU/32-core GPU version of the M5 Max chip, along with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display. It comes with 36GB memory and a 2TB SSD.

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Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Max (18-core CPU. 40-core GPU)
48GB RAM, 2TB SSD
Save 10% ($500)
Apple MacBook Pro 2026 with M5 Max (18-core CPU. 40-core GPU): was $4,999 now $4,499 at Amazon

The MacBook Pro 2026 features an even faster M5 Max chip; this model ships with an 18-core CPU/40-core GPU variant. It has a bigger 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display, 48GB of memory, and a 2TB SSD for storage.

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Apple MacBook Pro 2025 with M5
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save 8% ($160)
Apple MacBook Pro 2025 with M5: was $1,999 now $1,839 at Amazon

This 2025-model MacBook Pro ships with the 10-core M5 chip, has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

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Apple Mac Mini Desktop Computer M6 Chip (2026)
Save 13% ($119.01)
Apple Mac Mini Desktop Computer M6 Chip (2026): was $899 now $779.99 at Amazon

This compact mini computer packs a 12‑core M6 CPU and 12‑core graphics processor, along with 16GB of onboard unified memory and a 256GB SSD for storage.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.