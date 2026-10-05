Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day sales have big savings on MacBooks and Mac Minis — up to $600 in savings on Apple hardware
Save on a new Apple MacBook or Mac Mini in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
Apple's entire range of computer products received an unfortunate price hike earlier in the year, an unavoidable side effect of the AI boom and scarcity of affordable memory modules. Now's a great opportunity to pick up a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac Mini for a slightly reduced price, with savings up to $600 on some models.
Luckily for shoppers and deal hunters, we're in the beginning throes of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales week, and discounts are live on Amazon for a host of 2026/2025 Apple MacBook models and Mac Mini computers.
● Check out these Apple deals at Amazon
These deals may not be around for long. With prices ever rising on anything that hosts speedy memory or storage, the cost of Apple products is sure to rise again in the near future. There's a good selection of configurations to suit your needs, with various amounts of either memory or storage offered in the different configurations.
Although not discounted, the Apple MacBook Neo is one of the best budget laptops that you can get your hands on. Definitely worth keeping your eye out for any future deals on the Neo as the sales continue throughout the week.
Apple MacBook Neo Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals
The MacBook Neo features a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro processor, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p webcam. All packed in a thin and sturdy metal chassis.
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Apple MacBook Air Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals
The new 2026 MacBook Air now comes with the new M5 chip. This model ships with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.
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Similar spec to the model above, but this MacBook Air has a smaller 512GB SSD.
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Apple MacBook Pro Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals
The faster, more powerful 2026 MacBook Pro. This model, with its M5 Pro chip, has a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It comes with 24GB memory and a 1TB SSD.
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This elite-level 2026 MacBook Pro is a serious option for productivity. It has the 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU version of the M5 Pro chip. You also get 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD for
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The Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Max is the top-tier option for professionals. This model ships with an 18-core CPU/32-core GPU version of the M5 Max chip, along with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display. It comes with 36GB memory and a 2TB SSD.
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The MacBook Pro 2026 features an even faster M5 Max chip; this model ships with an 18-core CPU/40-core GPU variant. It has a bigger 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display, 48GB of memory, and a 2TB SSD for storage.
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This 2025-model MacBook Pro ships with the 10-core M5 chip, has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage.
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Apple Mac Mini Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals
This compact mini computer packs a 12‑core M6 CPU and 12‑core graphics processor, along with 16GB of onboard unified memory and a 256GB SSD for storage.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.