Apple's MacBook Neo modded to a 1 TB SSD, breaking the firm's 512 GB barrier — base 256 GB model gets modded in expert NAND swap surgery

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The world's first and only 1 TB MacBook Neo.

MacBook Neo with 1 TB of storage
(Image credit: DirectorFeng on YouTube)

By repurposing a mobile chip and fitting it inside an aluminum chassis, Apple showed just how low the bar really is for the often-overlooked budget laptop segment. The MacBook Neo is a great machine for the price, but clearly, some corners had to be cut in order to minimize costs, like limited RAM and storage. Thankfully, one modder from China is showing how at least one of those things can be solved.

[ASMR] World Premiere: MacBook Neo Immersive Teardown & 1TB Storage Upgrade Test - YouTube [ASMR] World Premiere: MacBook Neo Immersive Teardown & 1TB Storage Upgrade Test - YouTube
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