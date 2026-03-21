The MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable laptop to date and is tuned for entry-level buyers who need a computer for email, web browsing, video watching, and other simple tasks. However, YouTuber ETA Prime discovered Apple’s latest entry-level device is surprisingly capable for PC gaming thanks to the iPhone 16 Pro SoC housed inside. The YouTuber tested several games and found that the Neo could achieve playable frame rates in AAA titles, including Cyberpunk 2077.

ETA Prime tested several games on the MacBook Neo: Hades 2, Drive Rally, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Hollow Knight: Silksong, BioShock 2, Roblox, Resident Evil Village, RoboCop: Rogue City, and Cyberpunk 2077. Hades 2, Drive Rally, and Roblox ran at 60 FPS at 2816 x 1762. Bioshock 2 Remastered and Resident Evil Village, but ran at significantly lower resolutions to do so. Hollow Knight: Silksong encountered strange behavior during the YouTuber's tests, only achieving 56 FPS average with the built-in display. However, it achieved over 100 FPS when the laptop was plugged into a high-refresh-rate external display.

Gaming On The New MacBook Neo! - YouTube Watch On