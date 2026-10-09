Save $200 on the 2026 M5 MacBook Air right now, undoing Apple's June price hike with prices starting from $1,099 — Amazon deal nets you current-gen models with 16GB or 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage

Back in June, Apple hiked prices for all of its entire line-up of MacBooks and iPads, with the MacBook Air rising by $200. Thanks to Amazon, you can pick up the 2026 MacBook Air with M5 chip with that $200 price rise removed, bringing the price down to just $1,099 for its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD model. It's also dropped the 16GB / 1TB model to $1,399, with the 24GB / 1TB model costing $1,599, both receiving the same $200 price drops. We saw these prices during the Prime Day sales earlier this week, but Amazon doesn't look like it's raised its prices on these models just yet.

● Grab this Apple MacBook Air deal at Amazon

Few can rival the MacBook for build quality and design: that's why they're so popular. The Air is its lightest laptop design, with this base-edition 13.6-inch model shipping with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. This latest M5 chip from Apple uses a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, giving you incremental gains in performance and speed compared to the last-gen M4.

These ultra-light and slim-line laptops get the N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, along with that 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, giving you stunning clear images. You also have a 12MP Center Stage camera for video calls, along with Touch ID for biometric security.

Other specs are available, including the 16GB/1TB model that we mentioned for $1,399 and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,599.9. They're identical in design to the $1,099 model, with the same price available for the Sky Blue, Starlight (yellow), classic Silver, and Sky Blue colorways, all featuring the same M5 chip. You're just paying more for extra storage or memory, depending on whether you need it or not.

Amazon does like to tempt buyers with small discounts on Apple products from time to time, but these $200 discounts on the latest MacBook Air models are a good sign. Apple only raised its prices back in June, with Amazon's pricing following shortly afterward. You can't get them at these prices from Apple directly, either.

Whether you go for the $1,099 16GB/512GB MacBook Air, the $1,299 16GB/1TB upgrade, or the higher-spec 24GB/1TB edition for $1,599, these are great deals for a new Apple laptop in the current market. Don't expect them to be around for long, though. The $1,099 edition is already limited stock in the Sky Blue colorway, for instance, and Apple could raise its prices at any time.