Save $200 on the 2026 M5 MacBook Air right now, undoing Apple's June price hike with prices starting from $1,099 — Amazon deal nets you current-gen models with 16GB or 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage

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Amazon's price drop makes these Apple laptops a little more affordable

Apple MacBook Air 2026 with M5 chip deal
(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Back in June, Apple hiked prices for all of its entire line-up of MacBooks and iPads, with the MacBook Air rising by $200. Thanks to Amazon, you can pick up the 2026 MacBook Air with M5 chip with that $200 price rise removed, bringing the price down to just $1,099 for its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD model. It's also dropped the 16GB / 1TB model to $1,399, with the 24GB / 1TB model costing $1,599, both receiving the same $200 price drops. We saw these prices during the Prime Day sales earlier this week, but Amazon doesn't look like it's raised its prices on these models just yet.

Grab this Apple MacBook Air deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13 2026 with M5
16GB RAM / 512GB SSD
Save 15% ($200)
Apple MacBook Air 13 2026 with M5: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

This 13.6-Inch MacBook Air is complete with Apple's Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, 12MP center stage camera, touch ID, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

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Apple MacBook Air 13 2026 with M5
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $200
Apple MacBook Air 13 2026 with M5: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

This model is the same shape and design as the one above, but you get a boost in storage. This MacBook Air comes with a 1TB SSD instead.

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Apple MacBook Air 13 2026 with M5
24GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Save $200
Apple MacBook Air 13 2026 with M5: was $1,799 now $1,599 at Amazon

The best spec'd model on sale at Amazon right now for the MacBook Air 13 2026. This model has a 1TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.