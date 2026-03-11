Where to buy Apple's new MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro — grab the most affordable MacBook, along with the latest M5 silicon refreshes, from these top stores

A new series of Apple MacBooks have just launched, and are available to buy online now. You can purchase the budget-friendly MacBook Neo, the MacBook Air with M5, and the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips from a number of tech retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

All three are available in a range of configurations. The MacBook Neo can be picked up for $599 on Amazon right now. The base model 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 is $1,099, and $1,249 for the 16-inch variant. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro, in its various M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max options, is on sale for $2,699 for the M5 Pro model on Amazon, or as much as $4,399 on Amazon for the MacBook Pro with M5 Max.

These are three very different laptops on sale. If you're determined to get your hands on one after the March 11, 2026, launch date, here's where you'll want to look.

Where to buy MacBook Neo

Priced at just $599, the MacBook Neo is positioned as a budget Windows laptop replacement. As our MacBook Neo review already shows, it has the same polished, high-quality feel as its more expensive siblings. The compromise is power: the A18 Pro chip it uses was first seen in the iPhone 16 Pro, while its 8GB of RAM is already causing debate among Tom's Hardware forum readers.

The long and short of it is that this isn't really a laptop for enthusiasts, but it's a good option for students, casual users, and those on a tight budget.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Retailer Configuration Price Amazon A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD $599 Amazon A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD $699 Walmart A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD $599 Best Buy A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD $599 Best Buy A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD $699 B&H Photo A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD Pre-Order B&H Photo A18 Pro / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD Pre-Order

Where to buy MacBook Air with M5

Next up is a new MacBook Air. This model comes with one of the newest Apple Silicon chips, the M5, along with a base storage bump up to 512GB, up to 4TB max. It's also getting Apple's N1 wireless, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, with the 13-inch model starting at $1,099, and the 15-inch costing $1,299 from base.

The MacBook Air has been our best ultrabook choice for a while, and with a review imminent, we'll be able to confirm if that's the case with this newest model soon.

Where to buy MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Finally, the MacBook Pro is getting a refresh, too. Like the Air, we're seeing M5 chips in this productivity-focused laptop, with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max offered on sale. Our MacBook Pro M5 Max review shows just how powerful these laptops can be, coupled with an 18-core CPU, 40-core CPU, and 128GB of unified memory in our review unit.

Fast, powerful, and pricy, the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro is on sale from $2,199, and the M5 Max from $2,499, although these can be considerably more expensive, depending on your config. Expect to see various pre-built configurations available at different retailers, depending on where you look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Retailer Configuration Price Amazon M5 Pro - 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch $2,199 Amazon M5 Pro - 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch $3,099 Amazon M5 Max - 18-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 14-inch $3,599 Best Buy M5 Max - 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 16-inch $4,399

