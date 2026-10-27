Military drone outfit Anduril partners with Qualcomm to build laptops on US soil with new BlueChip venture — defense contractor targets a 100% domestic supply chain in the future

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“It’s time to bring silicon back to the valley.”

Anduril BlueChip laptop prototype
(Image credit: Anduril Industries)
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Defense contractor Anduril, which is known for its military drones, just announced that it’s building laptops in the U.S., with the company saying that it will begin taking orders in 2027. According to its press release, it will call its laptop product line BlueChip and will use a Snapdragon X Series SoC for its core computing capabilities. It also said that it already has functional prototypes, with 90% of the procurement cost of the components used to build it coming from suppliers in the U.S. and other allied countries. However, it’s also aiming for a fully domestic supply chain in the long term.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.