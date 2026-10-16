Nvidia RTX Spark devices are now officially on sale, secure the Surface Laptop Ultra or other RTX Spark laptops here — starting at $2,599; where to buy, pricing, and availability revealed on several models

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Devices start shipping on today.

RTX Spark laptops
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Nvidia's RTX Spark is now generally available for immediate shipment at multiple retailers. Orders for RTX Spark from brands like Asus, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Dell are live now, including the new Surface Laptop Ultra. Additional devices will be available post-launch, including small form factor desktops. Further below, you'll find the full list of all available models in detail, but we also have more general links here:

ASUS ProArt P16 RTX Spark
ASUS ProArt P16 RTX Spark: $4,399.99 at ASUS

The Asus ProArt P16 is a 16-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip, which includes the 20-core Grace CPU and a Blackwell GPU, along with up to 128GB of unified memory.

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Lenovo Lenovo Pro 9n Nvidia
Lenovo Lenovo Pro 9n Nvidia: $2,999.99 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Pro 9n comes with the 18-core N1X processor paired with 32GB of LPDDR5X-9400 and a 15.3-inch 2560x1600 OLED panel that runs at a blistering 165Hz.

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HP Omnibook X 14
HP Omnibook X 14: $2,999.99 at HP US

The HP OmniBook X 14 is a 14-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip. It includes a 3K OLED touch display at a 120Hz refresh rate, along with up to 128GB of unified memory.

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HP OmniBook Ultra 16
HP OmniBook Ultra 16: $3,199.99 at HP US

The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 is a 16-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip and supports up to 128GB of unified memory.

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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra
Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: $2,599.99 at microsoft.com

The Surface Laptop Ultra is a 15-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip and up to 128GB of unified memory.

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ASUS ProArt P14 (RTX Spark)
ASUS ProArt P14 (RTX Spark): $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ProArt P14 is a 14-inch laptop with Nvidia's RTX Spark chip.

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MSI Prestige N16 Flip
MSI Prestige N16 Flip: $3,299.99 at Best Buy

The Prestige N16 Flip features a 16-inch 120Hz OLED panel and 32GB of LPDDR5X memory.

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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra (RTX Spark)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra (RTX Spark): $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra features Nvidia's RTX Spark chip and up to 128GB of unified memory.

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ASUS ProArt P16 (RTX Spark)
ASUS ProArt P16 (RTX Spark): $2,799.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ProArt P16 is a 16-inch laptop with up to 128GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage, featuring the RTX Spark chip.

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HP OmniBook Ultra (RTX Spark)
HP OmniBook Ultra (RTX Spark): $3,199.99 at Best Buy

The HP OmniBook Ultra is a 16-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip and 3K OLED touch display.

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Dell XPS 16 (RTX Spark)
Dell XPS 16 (RTX Spark): $3,799.99 at Best Buy

The Dell XPS 16 is a 16-inch laptop from Dell's premium XPS line, sporting the RTX Spark chip.

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Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-In-1 (RTX Spark)
Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-In-1 (RTX Spark): $3,099.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga 9n is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop that features Nvidia's RTX Spark chip.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Vicecrow
    With these price tag, I think need Made of pure Gold.
    Reply
  • mikerahl
    Vicecrow said:
    With these price tag, I think need Made of pure Gold.
    Or they're made of pure RAM. I'm thinking pure RAM is even more valuable than gold these days
    Reply