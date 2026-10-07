Pre-orders are live on Nvidia RTX Spark devices, secure the Surface Laptop Ultra or other RTX Spark laptops — starting at $2,599; pricing and availability revealed on several models

Nvidia's RTX Spark is arriving soon, with devices shipping on Friday, October 16. Pre-orders for RTX Spark from brands like Asus, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Dell are live now, including the new Surface Laptop Ultra. Additional devices will be available post-launch, including small form factor desktops. Further below, you'll find the full list of all available models in detail, but we also have more general links here:

Best Buy has a limited lineup of devices to start, ranging from the Asus ProArt P14 with 24GB of memory for $2,599 up to the Surface Laptop Ultra with 48GB of memory for $3,999. If you want to scale up the RTX Spark's maximum 128GB of memory, you'll need to shop elsewhere.

Nvidia RTX Spark 128GB and 64GB laptop pre-orders

ASUS ProArt P16 RTX Spark: $4,399.99 at ASUS The Asus ProArt P16 is a 16-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip, which includes the 20-core Grace CPU and a Blackwell GPU, along with up to 128GB of unified memory. Read more Read less ▼

Asus has the ProArt P16 available with either 64GB or 128GB of unified memory directly from its web store, starting at $4,499.99 for the 64GB configuration. If you upgrade to 128GB of unified memory, the laptop comes in at $6,999.99 with 2TB of storage.

HP Omnibook X 14: $2,999.99 at HP US The HP OmniBook X 14 is a 14-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip. It includes a 3K OLED touch display at a 120Hz refresh rate, along with up to 128GB of unified memory. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook Ultra 16: $3,199.99 at HP US The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 is a 16-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip and supports up to 128GB of unified memory. Read more Read less ▼

HP has two models available directly in its web store, both of which support up to 128GB of unified memory (along with 64GB, 48GB, 32GB, and 24GB). Both models are significantly cheaper than the ProArt P16 with 128GB of unified memory. The OmniBook X comes in at $5,109, while the OmniBook Ultra runs $5,309, both with 1TB of storage.

The two models are very similar, differing primarily in screen size. The OmniBook X is 14 inches, and the OmniBook Ultra is 16 inches. Both come with a 3K OLED touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and they support up to 2TB of storage.

With both laptops, you'll get a smaller 5120-core GPU with the 32GB configuration. With all other configurations, you get the full 6,144-core GPU available on the RTX Spark.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: $2,599.99 at microsoft.com The Surface Laptop Ultra is a 15-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip and up to 128GB of unified memory. Read more Read less ▼

Finally, the Surface Laptop Ultra is available up to 128GB directly from Microsoft. It's also available from B&H, though it appears configurations with more memory capacity are exclusive to first-party sources right now. That might mean B&H ships later than what you can get directly.

Dell and Lenovo don't have devices available directly yet, so the only options for pre-order are what you can find at Best Buy. We have those rounded up below.

Nvidia RTX Spark Best Buy pre-orders

Best Buy has a broad range of RTX Spark laptops available for pre-order, topping out at 64GB of unified memory. All of the devices through Best Buy are expected to ship on the October 16 release date. You can find all of the pre-orders going on right below below.

We've included the starting configuration for each machine, though note that Best Buy has other configurations of these models available for pre-order, as well. You can browse all of the pre-orders directly on Best Buy.

ASUS ProArt P16 (RTX Spark): $2,799.99 at Best Buy The Asus ProArt P16 is a 16-inch laptop with up to 128GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage, featuring the RTX Spark chip. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook Ultra (RTX Spark): $3,199.99 at Best Buy The HP OmniBook Ultra is a 16-inch laptop with the RTX Spark chip and 3K OLED touch display. Read more Read less ▼

Nvidia RTX Spark specs to know for pre-order

Nvidia calls its latest SoC simply "RTX Spark," but it's actually a range with two different chips. The full chip is comes with a 20-core Grace CPU and 6144-core Blackwell GPU, but there's a lower-end configuration with an 18-core Grace CPU and 5120-core Blackwell GPU.

Pay close attention to which you are pre-ordering. Listings will simply call the chip "RTX Spark N1X," and you have to read through the description to confirm the core counts on the CPU and GPU.

From the pre-orders available now, we've only seen the 18-core CPU/5120-core GPU version with laptops that have 24GB or 32GB of Unified Memory. Listings with 48GB or above have the full chip. The RTX Spark is available with several different memory capacities, including 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

For storage, we've seen configurations with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, though the vast majority of devices top out at 1TB, including the Surface Laptop Ultra. Undoubtedly we'll see configurations with more storage capacity eventually, but that's a tough sell right now when even a tricked-out 2TB configuration costs $7,000.