Nvidia's RTX Spark chip burst onto the laptop market just a month ago, and at least one model carrying Nvidia's first dedicated mobile SoC is already discounted for Black Friday. Both the 24GB and 32GB configurations of the Asus ProArt P14 are $200 off at Best Buy, which is a surprising discount to see so soon after the device launched.

The discount is partially explained by memory capacity, as we haven't seen any discounts on devices with 128GB of unified memory that fully unlock the capabilities of the GB10 chip. At either 32GB or 24GB of memory, you won't be able to run most of the larger AI models available, at least at any reasonable speed. You'll need to resort to smaller, heavily quantized models.

With 32GB of memory, this is not an AI powerhouse. However, what you are getting is a premium 14-inch laptop with Nvidia's latest consumer SoC, which is a potent chip among the standard laptop crowd.

Although the GPU available to the RTX Spark chip should be around a mobile RTX 5070, it currently performs around the level of a mobile RTX 5060, likely due to Arm-to-x86 translation in Windows. We haven't tested the P14 specifically, but you can see the results we gathered from the RTX Spark GB10 chip in the MSI EdgeMesa N AI+ below.

Of course, the performance level is dramatically influenced by the chassis, so don't take the numbers above as directly applicable to the ProArt P14. We're including them to show how the RTX Spark chip stacks up to the competition, and as you can see, it's a potent SoC across both CPU and GPU performance.

Outside of the chip itself, the ProArt P14 features a 14-inch 3K touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses an OLED panel and boasts up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness in HDR. Both the 24GB and 32GB configurations come with 512GB of storage. That's not much, but even the highest-end RTX Spark configurations seemingly top out at 2TB of storage.

The laptop is highly portable with an aluminum chassis, weighing in at just 3.26 pounds and measuring 0.63 inches thick. It may be a while before we see RTX Spark deals again, so don't miss $200 off the Asus ProArt P14 RTX Spark at Best Buy.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.