TrendForce expects declining global laptop shipments to slow manufacturing exodus from China — rising CPU, DRAM, and SSD costs will make up 68% of mainstream notebook BOM

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Laptop prices could rise further.

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In its latest industry report, TrendForce has projected that global notebook shipments could witness a decline of a low single-digit percentage in 2027. Laptop manufacturers are also expected to reconsider their production strategies as rising costs make manufacturing outside China less attractive. The share of global notebook production outside China is projected to fall from 24% in 2025 to 21% in 2026 and potentially below 20% in 2027.

The biggest concern is expected to be the shift from component availability to weakening consumer demand, as manufacturers continue to tackle high CPU, DRAM, and SSD prices. The firm also added that if component prices continue to remain on the higher side, brands might pass more of these costs on to consumers.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.