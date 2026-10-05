Intel's Googlebooks might not run some Android apps as well as Qualcomm's — Google says this is because Android apps were designed for Arm chips

News
By
Published

Google hasn't said which apps are affected.

Googlebook notebook
(Image credit: Google)

Google introduced five new laptops recently, which went on sale Sunday. The Googlebooks are intended to run Android apps natively; however, Google admitted in a statement to Android Authority that not all apps may perform as well on the systems with Intel processors as those with Qualcomm chips.

"The vast majority of Android apps run smoothly across both Intel and Qualcomm Googlebooks right out of the box," Google told the Android-focused site. "Because many Android apps were originally designed for Arm chips, a small handful of complex apps or games need some developer tuning to run their best on Intel-based platforms. We’re working hand-in-hand with app developers, Intel, and Qualcomm to continuously optimize performance and expand compatibility across the entire portfolio."

Google has not named specific apps that might have issues on Intel-based systems. None of these claims were made prior to Googlebooks being made available on store shelves.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    .....tell that to apple who made x86 run on arm sometiems betetr than native...

    Google just being lazy and not wanting to develop a better transition layer.
    Reply