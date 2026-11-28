While Black Friday might have technically ended, there is still a myriad of great savings on gaming laptops of every shape, size, and budget to be found. With AI driving up the cost of PC gaming every week, buying a gaming laptop is a great way to secure portable gaming power while dodging the very worst of the price hikes.

Whether you're looking for a do-it-all beast with RTX 5090, or something light and portable for a quick blast on Fortnite every now and then, there's something for everyone at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and beyond. We're also tracking great deals at vendors like HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

We use our hands-on review and testing experience, as well as our extensive benchmark database, to bring you recommendations, as well as price tracking to make sure that discounts and deals are actually real. Here are all the best deals still live.

Hottest Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Save 24% ($550) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($900) Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell The Alienware 16 Aurora is a gaming laptop casual gamers should definitely consider. It has a 10-core Core 7 240H CPU and a GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, plus 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($700) MSI Crosshair 16 (RTX 5060): was $2,099 now $1,399 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes preinstalled. Read more Read less ▼

Two free games Save $400 MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg Get a 16-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼