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Get an OLED gaming laptop for $1,199.99 at Best Buy If you care about the screen on your gaming laptop above all else, the Lenovo Legion 5i with an OLED screen is down to $1,199.99 at Best Buy. You get a 15.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 screen with deeper blacks and more vivid colors than you'll get on other types of displays. The screen runs up to 165 Hz for smooth esports and gaming performance. Save 37% ($700) Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,899.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Lenovo's Legion 5i sports a 15.3-inch, 3K display that's powered by an Intel Core 7 245HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. For storage, there's a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼ This configuration fo the Legion 5i comes with an Intel Core 7 245HX, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.



While we have tested this specific configuration, we have often lauded Lenovo's Legion laptops for strong build quality, comfortable keyboards, and good screens.

This 17-inch, RTX 5060 gaming laptop from Acer is just $1,049.99 Want a big screen? For Black Friday, the Acer Nitro V 17.3 is down to $1,049.99 at Best Buy. That's a pretty great price, considering you're getting an RTX 5060 and not the entry-level RTX 5050.



The 17.3-inch screen is also rare at this price. While the screen is just 1080p with its 16:9 aspect ratio it's hard to complain about at just over $1,000. Acer Nitro V 17.3: was $1,249.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy A 17.3-inch gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 240, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼ You also get a last-gen AMD Ryzen 5 240 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB storage drive.



While we haven't tested this specific model, Acer's Nitro models tend to offer a lot of bang for your buck. That's tough given the current prices of electronics, but this sale brings Nitro back to being a solid deal if you prioritize performance over design.

MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 5060 drops to $1,399 If you're looking for something midrange, an RTX 5060 may hit the sweet spot. The MSI Crosshair 16 Max HX with the RTX 5060 has dropped 33% in price, landing at $1,399 at Walmart. Save 33% ($700) MSI Crosshair 16 Max HX (RTX 5060): was $2,099 now $1,399 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes preinstalled. Read more Read less ▼ Beyond the 5060, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.



The system comes with a 24-zone RGB lighting, along with more RGB on the lid.



You get a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 screen that goes up to 240 Hz. While the RTX 5060 may not be able to take advantage of that in all games, it's good for esports and older titles. The high resolution is also nice for when you're working rather than gaming.

The whole system weighs less than 5 pounds, which isn't light, but is easy enough to throw in a bag and take with you if you want to game on the go. That's the point, right?



Gigabyte's RTX 5080 laptop with 32GB of RAM is 403% off Over at Walmart, the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro with an RTX 5080 and 32GB of RAM has seen a drop down to $2,196.99, down from $2,599. Given how many 16GB systems we're seeing, it's nice to see something with a bit more memory go on sale. Save 16% ($403) Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,599.99 now $2,196.99 at Walmart The hardware included inside the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro includes Nvidia's RTX 5080 laptop graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼ This system also boasts an Intel Core 7 240H and a 1TB SSD. The 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 screen goes up to 165 Hz, which the 5080 should be able to handle in many games.



There are some areas where the A16 Pro is a bit less fancy. While it has an RGB keyboard, it only features one lighting zone, so customization options are few. You're also going to get Wi-Fi 6E instead of the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard.



But for some portable gaming power, and especially enough RAM to comfortably multitask for a few years, this deal is still worth a look for power users and gamers.

This entry-level Alienware is 45% off You can still get a gaming laptop for under $1,500. At least you can on Dell's Black Friday sale, where the Alienware 16 Aurora is down to $1,099. Save 45% ($900) Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell The Alienware 16 Aurora is a gaming laptop casual gamers should definitely consider. It has a 10-core Core 7 240H CPU and a GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, plus 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Read more Read less ▼ It's an entry-level system, with an Intel Core 7 240H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050. You get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



The 2560 x 1600 display is a nice touch — many other gaming laptops offer lower resolution. But it's unlikely the RTX 5050 will be able to push most games at that level of detail.



Perhaps the biggest benefit of the Aurora line is that it features a very subtle design. You can bring it anywhere, and with white backlighting and no other RGB, this system won't stand out. For the mature gamer who also wants to bang out some work at a coffee shop, this will let you do both without drawing attention.

One of the cheapest RTX 5090 laptops yet — save a massive $1,300 on this HyperX Omen Max with Intel Core Ultra 9 HP has some absolutely massive laptop and desktop deals for Black Friday, and this massive 5090 discount is a real eye-catcher. Right now, you can get the HyperX Omen Max 16-inch with Intel Core Ultra 9, RTX 5090, 2TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM for just $3,699. That's a $1,200 saving and a further $100 off at checkout with code FEAST100, Use code FEAST100 Save 24% ($1,200) HP HyperX Omen Max 16: was $4,999.99 now $3,799.99 at HP US Get an RTX 5090 gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU, 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, 2TB Gen 5 SSD, and Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼ This is a frankly bonkers laptop spec. While we loved the HP Omen Max 16's solid chassis and Gen 5 SSD in our review, we were a bit perplexed by the performance on offer at the very high price tag. Now at this discount, it is a much more solid recommendation. The Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus is a 24-core Arrow Lake-HX refresh. With eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores, this is a brilliant laptop for productivity as well as mobile gaming. Paired with the RTX 5090 laptop GPU — which has 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 10,496 CUDA cores, this will chew through any title at the laptop's native resolution of 2560 x 1600. Which brings us to the display, a vibrant OLED with 240Hz refresh rate and speedy 0.2ms response time. Supporting cast comes in the form of 32GB of fast DDR5-6400 RAM, and a snappy Gen5 M.2 SSD with a generous 2TB of storage. You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and space to upgrade your storage in future. - Stephen Warwick

MSI Vector 16 HX AI drops to $1,599 with RTX 5070 Ti Here's another solid RTX 5070 Ti option. MSI's Vector 16 HX AI has a more entry-level build quality, but the specs here are solid. It's $1,599 at Newegg. Two free games Save 20% ($400) MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg Get a 16-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼ Beyond an RTX 5070 Ti, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This system has a 1920 x 1200 display that runs at 144 Hz, which the RTX 5070 Ti will be able to handle with aplomb when playing most games.



In addition, as part of a limited-time offer, you can get two games as part of a deal Intel laptops over at Newegg.

Get $550 off this Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Laptop With the RAM crisis raising prices for everyone, we'll take every cent we can off high-end gaming laptops. The Asus ROG Strix G16 with Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is currently $1,749.99 at Best Buy, a 24% price cut that brings it comfortably below the crucial $2,000 price band. Save 24% ($550) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼ This version does have a slightly older processor — an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, but it should be good for most gaming. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.



If you like RGB, this one has a light strip that wraps around the keyboard deck, as well as plenty of lighting on the keyboard.



You also get a 16-inch screen. The 1920 x 1200 screen isn't the highest resolution, but the RTX 5070 Ti should be able to handle just about any game at that resolution. The display runs up to 165 Hz for esports and older titles.



In 2023, we tested a similar version of this laptop, which was identical except for its Intel Core i9 processor. We appreciated its performance, keyboard, and strong build, though we would have preferred a 1440p screen.

We're monitoring prices and configurations at Amazon, as well as Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg. Of course, there are also a number of deals to be found at places like Dell, HP, MSI, Lenovo, and more. With AI driving up the price of components, DIY PC building is harder than it used to be, but buying a gaming laptop is great way to get yourself some portable gaming grunt while dodging the worst of the shortages and hikes.