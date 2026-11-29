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Best Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals live — deals on RTX 5090, 5070, 5060, and more, from Alienware, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, with savings to suit every budget
Cyber Monday gaming laptops you can already get
Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday begins soon, but many of the best deals continue to be available throughout the weekend. Whether you want a small, cheap, lightweight portable, or a massive 18-inch 5090 laptop, there are deals to be had on gaming laptops of every shape and size.
We're tracking the prices and deals at all the big name retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart, as well as direct sales from the likes of Dell's Alienware range, HP, and Lenovo.
AI component pressure means that laptops are more expensive than they used to be. However, they're also a great way to skirt some of the very worth price hikes and get your hands on a new gaming rig. As always, we're using our hands-on testing and reviews, our extensive benchmark data, and our price tracking to bring you the best deals and savings. Here's all the best ones we've found.
Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals: Quick Links
- Amazon: All Gaming Laptop Deals, up to $1,000 off
- Amazon: Up to 29% off MSI Gaming Laptops
- Our full list of Cyber Monday Gaming Laptops Deals
Hottest Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals
The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.
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The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes preinstalled.
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Get a 16-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
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The hardware included inside the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro includes Nvidia's RTX 5080 laptop graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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An OLED RTX 5090 laptop with a huge $1,200 discount
The deals on RTX 5090 laptops have dipped, but there are still a couple that are ready for you to pick up ahead of Cyber Monday. For instance, there's this HyperX Omen MAX laptop, priced at $3,799.99 right now, showing a price drop of $1,200. As far as I can see, it's one of the cheapest RTX 5090 laptops currently on sale.
A powerhouse machine for gaming. Features a 16-inch, 1600p OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. RTX 5090, Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, 32GB DDR5-6400, 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD.
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This high end laptop comes with a 16-inch OLED display, offering a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 at 240 Hz with a max HDR brightness of 1,100 nits. A laptop like this with an OLED display is the ultimate way to play games or watch movies while you're on-the-go.
The RTX 5090 is the other big star here. It's not as powerful as the desktop RTX 5090 but you're still getting 10,496 CUDA cores with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Couple that with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU, 32GB of fast DDR5-6400 RAM, and a 2TB SSD with Gen 5 speeds, and you've got yourself a rig with literally no downsides.
This'll handle gaming at 1600p with absolutely no trouble. Attach a side monitor for gaming at an even higher res if you want, but I don't think you'll need to. — Ben Stockton
The cheapest current-gen gaming laptop I can find for $999
If you hadn't noticed, PCs and laptops got expensive. Blame AI for that, but it means that sub-$1,000 gaming laptops are dangerous low in number these days. In fact, this is one of the cheapest, current-gen laptops I can find on sale right now.
This Lenovo LOQ-E gaming laptop has an RTX 5050, meaning it has full DLSS support, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The price is $999.99, a $600 saving compared to usual, making it one of the most affordable budget rigs on sale right now for this Black Friday weekend before we kick start Cyber Monday tomorrow.
A 16-inch gaming laptop with a 1080p 144Hz display. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 170 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050, along with 16GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD.
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The RTX 5050 is firmly a 1080p-capable GPU, but with DLSS, you have multi-frame generation to fall back on, giving you an AI-generated frame boost. That'll be helpful on this screen's 16-inch 165 Hz display, which helpfully maxes out at 1,920 x 1,080. You will need DLSS to push to those limits further if you're using an external monitor, or if you plan on using higher graphics presets in the most intensive games.
You're also getting an AMD Ryzen 7 170 CPU, a good-enough-for-this-spec Zen 3+ eight core processor. The 16GB RAM is about standard, but I've seen 8GB models still on sale for a higher price, so it's still nice to see. 512GB of storage is a compromise but, given the price, that's no surprise. — Ben Stockton
Cyber Monday technically begins tomorrow, but Amazon already has Cyber Monday savings on a host of gaming laptops, as does a bunch of other retailers, so stay tuned as the team brings you all the best deals.
Welcome to our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals coverage, bringing you all the latest and greatest deals ahead of the official Cyber Monday event, which begins very soon.