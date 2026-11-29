Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday begins soon, but many of the best deals continue to be available throughout the weekend. Whether you want a small, cheap, lightweight portable, or a massive 18-inch 5090 laptop, there are deals to be had on gaming laptops of every shape and size.

We're tracking the prices and deals at all the big name retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart, as well as direct sales from the likes of Dell's Alienware range, HP, and Lenovo.

AI component pressure means that laptops are more expensive than they used to be. However, they're also a great way to skirt some of the very worth price hikes and get your hands on a new gaming rig. As always, we're using our hands-on testing and reviews, our extensive benchmark data, and our price tracking to bring you the best deals and savings. Here's all the best ones we've found.

Hottest Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

Save 9% ($213.99) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,299.99 now $2,086 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($700) MSI Crosshair 16 (RTX 5060): was $2,099 now $1,399 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes preinstalled. Read more Read less ▼

Two free games Save $400 MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg Get a 16-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼