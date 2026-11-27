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Black Friday 2026 gaming monitor deals live — hot sales on the best OLED and other monitors from Amazon, Newegg, Dell, Best Buy, and more
Grab a bargain monitor this Black Friday.
Black Friday is upon us and it's a great time to grab yourself a new monitor. Whether you're looking for a new OLED monitor for gaming, editing, or anything else, this deals weekend is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup and your display.
We're looking at all the major retailers and bringing you live, up-to-the-minute recommendations from likes of Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and beyond, using our testing data and years of hands-on reviewing experience to make recommendations. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals hub, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.
With AI driving up the price of SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, buying a monitor is a much better way to upgrade your setup. Adding an OLED to your gaming rig will drastically improve how your games look without breaking the bank. Here are all the best deals!
Quick Links: Black Friday Monitor Deals
Hottest Black Friday OLED Monitor Deals
Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G gaming monitor features a fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time on its colorful 4th-Gen WOLED display with 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. High pixel density delivers a crisp image at QHD resolution.
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Asus' ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch gaming monitor is a flat-panel WOLED display with a crisp 1440p (QHD) resolution and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Enjoy smooth-motion gameplay with a 0.03ms response time and a glossy screen finish.
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The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.
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The Innocn 2780S is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It covers 99% of sRGB and DCI-P3 and offers peak brightness of 400 nits.
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The Gigabyte GO27Q24G is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and an MLA+ WOLED panel. It features a RealBlack Glossy display, a 4-sided borderless design, and can hit 1,300 nits peak brightness.
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The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync and offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.
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Hottest Black Friday Other Monitor Types Deals
The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55H) is a 34-inch WQHD gaming monitor with a 1000R curve and a VA panel. The monitor maxes out at 180 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium.
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The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G53F) is a 27-inch gaming monitor featuring a QHD IPS panel and a 200 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium with a maximum brightness rating of 300 nits.
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One of the most popular deals on Amazon right now, get this 34-inch ViewFinity monitor from Samsung for just $219, a return to its lowest-ever price. Comes with a 100Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more.
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This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.
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This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.
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The MSI MAG 272URDFA E16 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that packs in a dense 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. The monitor tops out at a 320 Hz refresh rate (when operating at FHD resolution); otherwise, it's 160 Hz at its native 4K resolution.
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The Acer Nitro VG270K is a 27-inch dual-mode 4K gaming monitor. It operates at a 160 Hz refresh rate at its native 4K resolution, but dropping down to FHD resolution boosts that figure to 320 Hz.
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Dell's big, beautiful Alienware AW3426DW QD-OLED gaming monitor is on sale
Dell's range of Alienware gaming monitors has been a mainstay on Tom's Hardware for years. Above average build quality and excellent performance has made them a great choice for gamers looking for an upgrade. Today you can snag a swift 280Hz 34-inch Dell Alienware AW3426DW ultrawide for $649.99 in this awesome Amazon Black Friday deal.
This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to its five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."
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We reviewed the Alienware AW3426DW, with the monitor earning an Editor's Choice award for its solid value in the 34-inch curved ultra-wide genre due to its premium imagery and performance. The size and shape are also a good balance between gaming immersion and workday utility.
From our color testing in the review, we found the panel was colorful and well-balanced out of the box, but you can achieve 105% DCI-P3 coverage with couple of minor calibration adjustments.
This is a curved gaming monitor with a smooth 1800R curve that wraps around your peripheral vision. The mix of the low 0.03 response time and rapid 280Hz refresh rate makes for an incredibly smooth gaming experience with zero ghosting in fast-moving games. — Joe Shields
Save $200 when you upgrade to the fantastic 27-inch Gigabyte MO27Q28G OLED gaming monitor
From what we've seen of the sales so far during this Black Friday event, the real winners so far have been the fantastic discounts on OLED monitors. In this instance, it's Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G OLED gaming monitor that has dipped $200 to just $399. That's a heck of a good price for a Tandem OLED display with these specifications.
The MO27Q28G sports a crisp 2560 x 1440 (QHD) pixel resolution on a flat panel, a superfast 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, and an even faster 280Hz refresh rate. That alone is a great start for a monitor, but add adaptive sync, DisplayHDR 500 certification, and color coverage of 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and you have a gaming monitor that can display your games and media with beautiful inky blacks and eye-popping color.
Save big on this awesome 27-inch Tandem OLED 280Hz gaming monitor from Gigabyte. Originally priced at $600, this deal is hard to pass up for a premium OLED monitor and a excellent option to make the jump to OLED without going 4K.
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The screen has super-thin bezels around the edge to maximise the screen real estate, and for connectivity, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports.
In our review of the Gigabyte MO27Q28G, we awarded the monitor 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice Award for the amazing value for money for such a feature-rich OLED gaming monitor. We loved the build quality, super-low input lag, and out-of-the-box color calibration, although for the best color settings, you will want to further calibrate the screen. — Stewart Bendle
Grab 36% off this 32-inch, 4K, 240Hz Samsung Odyssey G8 display at Woot
If our last Samsung Odyssey deal didn't grab your attention, this one certainly will. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is 36% off at Woot, pushing the price down to $699.99. New customers get that extra $60 discount, meaning you can save heaps on a flagship-level 4K display without breaking the bank entirely.
Extra $60 off for new Woot customers
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 offers a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C (DP Alt Mode with 98W PD), 2x USB-A 3.2 downstream ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
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Getting a 4K OLED display with as many features as this, and at this price point, doesn't come around too often. Sporting up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, this 4K display has almost everything you could want out of an OLED monitor. The only thing missing in its feature set is built-in speakers, but that's nothing a set of cheap freestanding desktop speakers can't fix.
Expect Samsung OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in, in addition to a height-adjustable swivel stand, VESA mount, and all of the gaming features you want, like VRR support, as well as FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility. This should be your next main monitor upgrade, if you've got the cash to spare. — Sayem Ahmed
500Hz, 27-inch QD-OLED Innocn gaming monitor drops to $475
If you're looking for a panel that doesn't compromise on pure refresh rates, Innocn's GA27M1Q QD-OLED display might be just the panel you're after. Sporting a 27-inch size, QHD resolution, and a blisteringly fast 500Hz refresh rate, this display's got heaps of gaming performance under the hood, especially if you play esports-focused titles like Valorant or Counter-Strike 2.
Offering a 2560 x 1440p resolution, in addition to dual HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.4, as well as 1x USB-B upstream and 2x Type-A downstream ports, this panel offers performance without the premium price, thanks to its rapid 500Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync and G-Sync.
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Expect a sweet spot between performance and resolution here. With the display's 256 x 1440p resolution and refresh rate, you'll want a fairly powerful system with a decent CPU under the hood to reliably saturate the monitor here. One important note is that the semi-gloss display isn't actually all that bright when compared to more expensive competitors. While you do get a 0.03ms GtG response time, the GA27M1Q's SDR brightness tops out at 300 nits. However, considering the wealth of other features on offer here, it might be a fine trade for a very well rounded panel that's almost garaunteed to look fantastic with deep blacks and a near-infinite contrast ratio. — Sayem Ahmed
Buying a monitor over Black Friday could be one of the best ways to elevate your gaming setup. In 2026, PC component pricing means that upgrades to RAM, SSDs, and GPUs are much more expensive than they used to be. Monitors, by contrast, are cheaper. So, you could spend less and upgrade your viewing experience in a number of different ways. You could get a larger monitor for more immersive viewing and multitasking, upgrade to a higher refresh rate for more frame headroom, or increase your resolution for more detail. Of course, you could also make the leap to OLED, one of the biggest upgrades you can make to gaming right now.
Black Friday has begun and we're tracking all the very best deals on OLED gaming monitors, productivity monitors, and more!