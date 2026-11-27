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Dell's big, beautiful Alienware AW3426DW QD-OLED gaming monitor is on sale Dell's range of Alienware gaming monitors has been a mainstay on Tom's Hardware for years. Above average build quality and excellent performance has made them a great choice for gamers looking for an upgrade. Today you can snag a swift 280Hz 34-inch Dell Alienware AW3426DW ultrawide for $649.99 in this awesome Amazon Black Friday deal. Save 19% ($150) Dell Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor AW3426DW: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to its five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution." Read more Read less ▼ We reviewed the Alienware AW3426DW, with the monitor earning an Editor's Choice award for its solid value in the 34-inch curved ultra-wide genre due to its premium imagery and performance. The size and shape are also a good balance between gaming immersion and workday utility. (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) From our color testing in the review, we found the panel was colorful and well-balanced out of the box, but you can achieve 105% DCI-P3 coverage with couple of minor calibration adjustments. This is a curved gaming monitor with a smooth 1800R curve that wraps around your peripheral vision. The mix of the low 0.03 response time and rapid 280Hz refresh rate makes for an incredibly smooth gaming experience with zero ghosting in fast-moving games. — Joe Shields

Save $200 when you upgrade to the fantastic 27-inch Gigabyte MO27Q28G OLED gaming monitor From what we've seen of the sales so far during this Black Friday event, the real winners so far have been the fantastic discounts on OLED monitors. In this instance, it's Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G OLED gaming monitor that has dipped $200 to just $399. That's a heck of a good price for a Tandem OLED display with these specifications. The MO27Q28G sports a crisp 2560 x 1440 (QHD) pixel resolution on a flat panel, a superfast 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, and an even faster 280Hz refresh rate. That alone is a great start for a monitor, but add adaptive sync, DisplayHDR 500 certification, and color coverage of 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and you have a gaming monitor that can display your games and media with beautiful inky blacks and eye-popping color. Save 33% ($200) Gigabyte MO27Q28G: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Newegg Save big on this awesome 27-inch Tandem OLED 280Hz gaming monitor from Gigabyte. Originally priced at $600, this deal is hard to pass up for a premium OLED monitor and a excellent option to make the jump to OLED without going 4K. Read more Read less ▼ The screen has super-thin bezels around the edge to maximise the screen real estate, and for connectivity, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports. In our review of the Gigabyte MO27Q28G, we awarded the monitor 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice Award for the amazing value for money for such a feature-rich OLED gaming monitor. We loved the build quality, super-low input lag, and out-of-the-box color calibration, although for the best color settings, you will want to further calibrate the screen. — Stewart Bendle

Grab 36% off this 32-inch, 4K, 240Hz Samsung Odyssey G8 display at Woot If our last Samsung Odyssey deal didn't grab your attention, this one certainly will. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is 36% off at Woot, pushing the price down to $699.99. New customers get that extra $60 discount, meaning you can save heaps on a flagship-level 4K display without breaking the bank entirely. Save 36% ($400) Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 32-inch 240Hz OLED gaming monitor: was $1,099 now $699 at Woot! Extra $60 off for new Woot customers The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 offers a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C (DP Alt Mode with 98W PD), 2x USB-A 3.2 downstream ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Read more Read less ▼ Getting a 4K OLED display with as many features as this, and at this price point, doesn't come around too often. Sporting up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, this 4K display has almost everything you could want out of an OLED monitor. The only thing missing in its feature set is built-in speakers, but that's nothing a set of cheap freestanding desktop speakers can't fix. Expect Samsung OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in, in addition to a height-adjustable swivel stand, VESA mount, and all of the gaming features you want, like VRR support, as well as FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility. This should be your next main monitor upgrade, if you've got the cash to spare. — Sayem Ahmed

500Hz, 27-inch QD-OLED Innocn gaming monitor drops to $475 If you're looking for a panel that doesn't compromise on pure refresh rates, Innocn's GA27M1Q QD-OLED display might be just the panel you're after. Sporting a 27-inch size, QHD resolution, and a blisteringly fast 500Hz refresh rate, this display's got heaps of gaming performance under the hood, especially if you play esports-focused titles like Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Save 21% ($124.02) Innocn 27-inch QD-OLED GA27M1Q 500Hz gaming monitor : was $599 now $474.98 at Amazon Offering a 2560 x 1440p resolution, in addition to dual HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.4, as well as 1x USB-B upstream and 2x Type-A downstream ports, this panel offers performance without the premium price, thanks to its rapid 500Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync and G-Sync. Read more Read less ▼ Expect a sweet spot between performance and resolution here. With the display's 256 x 1440p resolution and refresh rate, you'll want a fairly powerful system with a decent CPU under the hood to reliably saturate the monitor here. One important note is that the semi-gloss display isn't actually all that bright when compared to more expensive competitors. While you do get a 0.03ms GtG response time, the GA27M1Q's SDR brightness tops out at 300 nits. However, considering the wealth of other features on offer here, it might be a fine trade for a very well rounded panel that's almost garaunteed to look fantastic with deep blacks and a near-infinite contrast ratio. — Sayem Ahmed

Buying a monitor over Black Friday could be one of the best ways to elevate your gaming setup. In 2026, PC component pricing means that upgrades to RAM, SSDs, and GPUs are much more expensive than they used to be. Monitors, by contrast, are cheaper. So, you could spend less and upgrade your viewing experience in a number of different ways. You could get a larger monitor for more immersive viewing and multitasking, upgrade to a higher refresh rate for more frame headroom, or increase your resolution for more detail. Of course, you could also make the leap to OLED, one of the biggest upgrades you can make to gaming right now.