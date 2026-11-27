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Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals live — huge discounts on OLED panels, gaming, 4K, productivity screens, and more
Grab a bargain monitor this Black Friday.
Black Friday is upon us and it's a great time to grab yourself a new monitor. Whether you're looking for a new OLED monitor for gaming, editing, or anything else, this deals weekend is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup and your display.
We're looking at all the major retailers and bringing you live, up-to-the-minute recommendations from likes of Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and beyond, using our testing data and years of hands-on reviewing experience to make recommendations. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals hub, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.
With AI driving up the price of SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, buying a monitor is a much better way to upgrade your setup. Adding an OLED to your gaming rig will drastically improve how your games look without breaking the bank. Here are all the best deals!
Quick Links: Black Friday Monitor Deals
Hottest Black Friday OLED Monitor Deals
Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G gaming monitor features a fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time on its colorful 4th-Gen WOLED display with 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. High pixel density delivers a crisp image at QHD resolution.
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Asus' ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch gaming monitor is a flat-panel WOLED display with a crisp 1440p (QHD) resolution and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Enjoy smooth-motion gameplay with a 0.03ms response time and a glossy screen finish.
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The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.
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The Innocn 2780S is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It covers 99% of sRGB and DCI-P3 and offers peak brightness of 400 nits.
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The Gigabyte GO27Q24G is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and an MLA+ WOLED panel. It features a RealBlack Glossy display, a 4-sided borderless design, and can hit 1,300 nits peak brightness.
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The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync and offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.
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Hottest Black Friday Other Monitor Types Deals
The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55H) is a 34-inch WQHD gaming monitor with a 1000R curve and a VA panel. The monitor maxes out at 180 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium.
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The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G53F) is a 27-inch gaming monitor featuring a QHD IPS panel and a 200 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium with a maximum brightness rating of 300 nits.
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One of the most popular deals on Amazon right now, get this 34-inch ViewFinity monitor from Samsung for just $219, a return to its lowest-ever price. Comes with a 100Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more.
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This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.
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This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.
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The MSI MAG 272URDFA E16 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that packs in a dense 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. The monitor tops out at a 320 Hz refresh rate (when operating at FHD resolution); otherwise, it's 160 Hz at its native 4K resolution.
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The Acer Nitro VG270K is a 27-inch dual-mode 4K gaming monitor. It operates at a 160 Hz refresh rate at its native 4K resolution, but dropping down to FHD resolution boosts that figure to 320 Hz.
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The beautiful Acer Predator X27U W1 is the perfect value proposition for 27-inch QD-OLED gaming at less than $280
The Acer Predator X27U W1 features a 26.5-inch QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel. Acer claims that the Penta Tandem panel boosts luminous efficiency, doubles panel life, and allows for peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits (although typical brightness is closer to 200 nits).
As is typical for most 27-inch monitors these days, you get 2560x1440 or QHD resolution. You also get a 240 Hz refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, 0.03 ms GtG response time, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, an anti-glare coating over the display panel, and dual 3-watt speakers. On the connectivity front, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a single 3.5 mm headphone jack.
The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.
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The Predator X27U W1 is also adjustable for height, pivot, tilt, and swivel. The monitor rings up with a 14 percent discount at Amazon, bringing its final price to $269.99. — Brandon Hill
Gigabyte’s top-tier 27-inch 280Hz QHD Tandem OLED gaming monitor is $200 off right now – buy the MO27Q28G for $399 and upgrade to high-refresh-rate OLED goodness for less
We’ve seen quite a few monitors on sale so far for Black Friday week, and we have another solid deal for a WOLED panel in Gigabyte’s MO27Q28G. This 27-inch monitor uses Tandem OLED technology, which, according to our review (which earned 4.5 stars) on this monitor, is “... two layers of light-emitting diodes stacked together…” Essentially, light output increases, power decreases, and burn-in risk is lower as more diodes do less work. Anything that helps to mitigate one of OLED's biggest drawbacks is always welcomed, especially if your workflow consists of a lot of static on screen items (think icons, taskbars, tickers).
Save big on this awesome 27-inch Tandem OLED 280Hz gaming monitor from Gigabyte. Originally priced at $600, this deal is hard to pass up for a premium OLED monitor and a excellent option to make the jump to OLED without going 4K.
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The QHD (2560x1440) panel sports a 280Hz refresh rate, adaptive-sync, and DisplayHDR500. It covers over 99% of DCI-P3 color gamut and 84% of BT.2020 (90/75/95% for R/G/B) and 1,500 cd/m2 brightness. It comes with two HDMI (v2.1) ports and one DisplayPort (v1.4). It also has USB passthrough with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports. As the review states, if gaming is your primary focus, the MO27Q28G has few, if any, equals, which says a lot. And now that it’s discounted $250 (33%), it’s a steal compared to the MSRP.
Stunning WOLED gaming for $379 when you pick up the 27-inch Asus ROG XG27AQDMGR monitor
Save $41 off the $599 list price of the Asus ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch WOLED gaming monitor, available from Amazon for just $558. This flat-panel monitor has a gorgeous WOLED display with a glossy screen finish and high-fidelity image.
Asus' ROG XG27AQDMGR measures 27 inches diagonally and uses a flat-panel WOLED display that sports a crisp 1440p (QHD) resolution, 0.03ms response time G2G, and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. The glossy screen enhances the eye-popping colors of the WOLED screen, but can have some reflection issues in overly bright areas.
Asus' ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch gaming monitor is a flat-panel WOLED display with a crisp 1440p (QHD) resolution and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Enjoy smooth-motion gameplay with a 0.03ms response time and a glossy screen finish.
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This Gigabyte model supports Nvidia G-Sync, so your display's refresh rate will try to sync with your graphics card's output to reduce screen tearing and other artifacts. Connectivity for video output includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. — Stewart Bendle
Asus’ 27-inch ROG Strix XG27AQNGV is an incredible $250 (41%) off right now – G-Sync Pulsar-equipped, IPS, 1440p gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate is at an all-time low price of $349
If you’re looking for a new monitor, Asus’ ROG XG27AQNGV is discounted by $250 for Black Friday. This 27-inch 1440p Ultrafast IPS panel has the new G-Sync Pulsar technology, said to provide even better motion clarity than the basic G-Sync.
Get an excellent deal on a G-Sync Pulsar-equipped 27-inch Fast IPS monitor from Asus. The XG27AQNGV sports dual-mode 360Hz refresh rate and 90% DCI-P4 color gamut.
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The XG27AQNV sports a 360 Hz refresh rate and uses a 10-bit / sRGB+ color depth and gamut for saturated colors. It peaks at 500 nits and offers a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. The panel supports DisplayPort (v1.4) and two HDMI (v2.1) ports, plus a 3.5mm audio output and three USB Type-A ports. We reviewed this monitor and loved its G-Sync Pulsar functionality, accurate colors, and premium build quality, among other things. Making the jump to a 360 Hz panel with the new G-Sync Pulsar is a worthwhile upgrade for almost any user who isn't already using faster refresh-rate monitors or OLED already. - Joe Shields
Blazing-fast 500Hz, 27-inch QD-OLED Innocn gaming monitor drops to $475
If you're looking for a panel that doesn't compromise on pure refresh rates, Innocn's GA27M1Q QD-OLED display might be just the panel you're after. Sporting a 27-inch size, QHD resolution, and a blisteringly fast 500Hz refresh rate, this display's got heaps of gaming performance under the hood, especially if you play esports-focused titles like Valorant or Counter-Strike 2.
Offering a 2560 x 1440p resolution, in addition to dual HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.4, as well as 1x USB-B upstream and 2x Type-A downstream ports, this panel offers performance without the premium price, thanks to its rapid 500Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync and G-Sync.
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Expect a sweet spot between performance and resolution here. With the display's 256 x 1440p resolution and refresh rate, you'll want a fairly powerful system with a decent CPU under the hood to reliably saturate the monitor here. One important note is that the semi-gloss display isn't actually all that bright when compared to more expensive competitors. While you do get a 0.03ms GtG response time, the GA27M1Q's SDR brightness tops out at 300 nits. However, considering the wealth of other features on offer here, it might be a fine trade for a very well rounded panel that's almost garaunteed to look fantastic with deep blacks and a near-infinite contrast ratio. — Sayem Ahmed
Alienware’s AW3225QF 32-inch QD-OLED 4K gaming monitor is an excellent buy at $699
Here’s another 32-inch 4K gaming monitor to whet your appetite. This time the deal is on a stunning 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor from Dell that offers plenty of screen real estate in addition to a very high refresh rate, exceptional color gamut, and high resolution. Best Buy has the Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor on sale for $699, saving $300 off the original 999 MSRP.
With a 4K QD-OLED panel, the Alienware AW3225QF offers coveted gaming features, such as a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms GTG response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.
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Prices are quickly dropping on OLED panels, so we’re all benefiting as the tech spreads its tentacles into every popular monitor segment. The Alienware AW3225QF features a 4K resolution and ample pixel density.
You’ll also find a 1700R curve for more immersive gaming, a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. For connectivity, the input panel of the AW3225QF includes one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 (one upstream and three down), and a USB-C port.
Buying a monitor over Black Friday could be one of the best ways to elevate your gaming setup. In 2026, PC component pricing means that upgrades to RAM, SSDs, and GPUs are much more expensive than they used to be. Monitors, by contrast, are cheaper. So, you could spend less and upgrade your viewing experience in a number of different ways. You could get a larger monitor for more immersive viewing and multitasking, upgrade to a higher refresh rate for more frame headroom, or increase your resolution for more detail. Of course, you could also make the leap to OLED, one of the biggest upgrades you can make to gaming right now.
Black Friday has begun and we're tracking all the very best deals on OLED gaming monitors, productivity monitors, and more!