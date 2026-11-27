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The beautiful Acer Predator X27U W1 is the perfect value proposition for 27-inch QD-OLED gaming at less than $280 (Image credit: Acer) The Acer Predator X27U W1 features a 26.5-inch QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel. Acer claims that the Penta Tandem panel boosts luminous efficiency, doubles panel life, and allows for peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits (although typical brightness is closer to 200 nits). As is typical for most 27-inch monitors these days, you get 2560x1440 or QHD resolution. You also get a 240 Hz refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, 0.03 ms GtG response time, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, an anti-glare coating over the display panel, and dual 3-watt speakers. On the connectivity front, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a single 3.5 mm headphone jack. Save 14% ($45) Acer Predator X27U W1: was $314.99 now $269.99 at Amazon The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. Read more Read less ▼ The Predator X27U W1 is also adjustable for height, pivot, tilt, and swivel. The monitor rings up with a 14 percent discount at Amazon, bringing its final price to $269.99 . — Brandon Hill

Gigabyte’s top-tier 27-inch 280Hz QHD Tandem OLED gaming monitor is $200 off right now – buy the MO27Q28G for $399 and upgrade to high-refresh-rate OLED goodness for less We’ve seen quite a few monitors on sale so far for Black Friday week, and we have another solid deal for a WOLED panel in Gigabyte’s MO27Q28G. This 27-inch monitor uses Tandem OLED technology, which, according to our review (which earned 4.5 stars) on this monitor, is “... two layers of light-emitting diodes stacked together…” Essentially, light output increases, power decreases, and burn-in risk is lower as more diodes do less work. Anything that helps to mitigate one of OLED's biggest drawbacks is always welcomed, especially if your workflow consists of a lot of static on screen items (think icons, taskbars, tickers). Save 33% ($200) Gigabyte MO27Q28G: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Newegg Save big on this awesome 27-inch Tandem OLED 280Hz gaming monitor from Gigabyte. Originally priced at $600, this deal is hard to pass up for a premium OLED monitor and a excellent option to make the jump to OLED without going 4K. Read more Read less ▼ The QHD (2560x1440) panel sports a 280Hz refresh rate, adaptive-sync, and DisplayHDR500. It covers over 99% of DCI-P3 color gamut and 84% of BT.2020 (90/75/95% for R/G/B) and 1,500 cd/m2 brightness. It comes with two HDMI (v2.1) ports and one DisplayPort (v1.4). It also has USB passthrough with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports. As the review states, if gaming is your primary focus, the MO27Q28G has few, if any, equals, which says a lot. And now that it’s discounted $250 (33%), it’s a steal compared to the MSRP.

Asus’ 27-inch ROG Strix XG27AQNGV is an incredible $250 (41%) off right now – G-Sync Pulsar-equipped, IPS, 1440p gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate is at an all-time low price of $349 If you’re looking for a new monitor, Asus’ ROG XG27AQNGV is discounted by $250 for Black Friday. This 27-inch 1440p Ultrafast IPS panel has the new G-Sync Pulsar technology, said to provide even better motion clarity than the basic G-Sync. Save 42% ($250) Asus ROG Strix 27-inch XG27AQNGV: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Newegg Get an excellent deal on a G-Sync Pulsar-equipped 27-inch Fast IPS monitor from Asus. The XG27AQNGV sports dual-mode 360Hz refresh rate and 90% DCI-P4 color gamut. Read more Read less ▼ The XG27AQNV sports a 360 Hz refresh rate and uses a 10-bit / sRGB+ color depth and gamut for saturated colors. It peaks at 500 nits and offers a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. The panel supports DisplayPort (v1.4) and two HDMI (v2.1) ports, plus a 3.5mm audio output and three USB Type-A ports. We reviewed this monitor and loved its G-Sync Pulsar functionality, accurate colors, and premium build quality, among other things. Making the jump to a 360 Hz panel with the new G-Sync Pulsar is a worthwhile upgrade for almost any user who isn't already using faster refresh-rate monitors or OLED already. - Joe Shields

Blazing-fast 500Hz, 27-inch QD-OLED Innocn gaming monitor drops to $475 If you're looking for a panel that doesn't compromise on pure refresh rates, Innocn's GA27M1Q QD-OLED display might be just the panel you're after. Sporting a 27-inch size, QHD resolution, and a blisteringly fast 500Hz refresh rate, this display's got heaps of gaming performance under the hood, especially if you play esports-focused titles like Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Save 21% ($124.02) Innocn 27-inch QD-OLED GA27M1Q 500Hz gaming monitor : was $599 now $474.98 at Amazon Offering a 2560 x 1440p resolution, in addition to dual HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.4, as well as 1x USB-B upstream and 2x Type-A downstream ports, this panel offers performance without the premium price, thanks to its rapid 500Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync and G-Sync. Read more Read less ▼ Expect a sweet spot between performance and resolution here. With the display's 256 x 1440p resolution and refresh rate, you'll want a fairly powerful system with a decent CPU under the hood to reliably saturate the monitor here. One important note is that the semi-gloss display isn't actually all that bright when compared to more expensive competitors. While you do get a 0.03ms GtG response time, the GA27M1Q's SDR brightness tops out at 300 nits. However, considering the wealth of other features on offer here, it might be a fine trade for a very well rounded panel that's almost garaunteed to look fantastic with deep blacks and a near-infinite contrast ratio. — Sayem Ahmed

Buying a monitor over Black Friday could be one of the best ways to elevate your gaming setup. In 2026, PC component pricing means that upgrades to RAM, SSDs, and GPUs are much more expensive than they used to be. Monitors, by contrast, are cheaper. So, you could spend less and upgrade your viewing experience in a number of different ways. You could get a larger monitor for more immersive viewing and multitasking, upgrade to a higher refresh rate for more frame headroom, or increase your resolution for more detail. Of course, you could also make the leap to OLED, one of the biggest upgrades you can make to gaming right now.