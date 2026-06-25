<p id="elk-f8cbceb3-a9b4-46b0-a8d7-e7ad897d9fe3">Aside from price, the 37-inch size is probably this monitor's major selling point, as it's pretty rare and sits between typical 32-inch screens and the truly large 40 or 42-inch screens. If you're rocking a 27-inch or 32-inch monitor and are looking for a size upgrade without spending a lot, this is the best deal for productivity that I have seen.</p><p>Just note that this isn't great for more than basic, casual gaming. Aside from the locked 60 Hz refresh, its 5 ms (GtG) rated response time means you'll probably see motion blur and ghosting with fast motion.</p>\n<a id="elk-collectionwidget-83abe2951050d10802e01fd255aac5bb"></a><aside id="collectionwidget-83abe2951050d10802e01fd255aac5bb_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-hawk-json="{&quot;collection&quot;:{&quot;blocks&quot;:[{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;Corsair Xeneon Edge&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Xeneon Edge&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;Corsair&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;199.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;249.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere \\u2014 horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1024,&quot;height&quot;:1024,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Corsair&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;ubCfbLcN2HwcjV49i2ripd&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Xeneon Edge&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/ubCfbLcN2HwcjV49i2ripd.png&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/ubCfbLcN2HwcjV49i2ripd.png&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.corsair.com\\/us\\/en\\/p\\/monitors\\/cc-9011306-ww\\/xeneon-edge-14-5-lcd-touchscreen-cc-9011306-ww&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;Samsung 34\\&quot; ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;34\\&quot; ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;Samsung&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;208&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;329.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;One of the most popular deals on Amazon right now, get this 34-inch ViewFinity monitor from Samsung for just $219, a return to its lowest-ever price. Comes with a 100Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more. &lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1500,&quot;height&quot;:1009,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Samsung&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;MSBYYvE4KuMnzwseEqiQWS&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G30D&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/MSBYYvE4KuMnzwseEqiQWS.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/MSBYYvE4KuMnzwseEqiQWS.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/SAMSUNG-ViewFinity-Ultra-WQHD-Borderless-LS34C502GANXZA\\/dp\\/B0C1KPXPM9&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;LG UltraGear 32GS60QC-B&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;UltraGear 32GS60QC-B&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;LG&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;169.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;299.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;This 32-inch curved gaming monitor sports 1440p resolution, a top refresh rate of 180 Hz, and variable refresh. It\\u2019s a VA panel, which should deliver better contrast than IPS when you\\u2019re sitting directly in front of it.&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1280,&quot;height&quot;:1280,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Newegg \\/ LG&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;kUrXi85Z7AJysf64mQLnV4&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;LG UltraGear 32GS60QC-B&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/kUrXi85Z7AJysf64mQLnV4.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/kUrXi85Z7AJysf64mQLnV4.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.newegg.com\\/lg-32gs60qc-b-32-qhd-180-hz-ultragear-va\\/p\\/N82E16824026415?item=N82E16824026415&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;Asus TUF Gaming 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ)&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;TUF Gaming 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ)&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;Asus &quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;170&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;249&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options. &lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1500,&quot;height&quot;:1138,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Asus&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;cfYJPJJaUYC8hdMdAaxtzJ&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;VG27AQ3A&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/cfYJPJJaUYC8hdMdAaxtzJ.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/cfYJPJJaUYC8hdMdAaxtzJ.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/dp\\/B0BZR9TMBJ&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor&quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;Samsung&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;149.99&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;229.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:500,&quot;height&quot;:500,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Samsung&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;QSHayjDx4jrLQpyZX8TRiP&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G30D&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/QSHayjDx4jrLQpyZX8TRiP.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/QSHayjDx4jrLQpyZX8TRiP.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/SAMSUNG-Adjustable-Equalizer-Flicker-Free-LS24DG302ENXZA\\/dp\\/B0D5ZKSR9C?th=1&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null},{&quot;modelName&quot;:&quot;Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) &quot;,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) &quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;Samsung&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;657.77&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:&quot;1249.99&quot;,&quot;currency&quot;:&quot;USD&quot;,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) is a great 32-inch-class monitor sporting a 4K 240 Hz QD-OLED display.&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1500,&quot;height&quot;:1500,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Samsung&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;wQVJKGkTxfmpYPse4vLZcj&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;71RgiDia-6L._AC_SL1500_&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/wQVJKGkTxfmpYPse4vLZcj.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/wQVJKGkTxfmpYPse4vLZcj.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/samsung-oled-compatible-glare-free-ls32dg800snxza-warranty\\/dp\\/B0DHJ8B7TP\\/&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null}]}}" data-model-name='Corsair Xeneon Edge,Samsung 34" ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD,LG UltraGear 32GS60QC-B,Asus TUF Gaming 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ),Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor,Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) ' data-render-type="fte" data-skip="disabled" data-source-blocks="deals" data-widget-type="collection"></aside><a id="elk-eadb3f8c-2323-4fc5-9c9e-a7934987a09f"></a><aside id="eadb3f8c-2323-4fc5-9c9e-a7934987a09f_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="249.99" data-editorial-was-price="499.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/bcvwbpF8UHqmcPzaH5xcXh.jpg" data-link="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.htmlhttps://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Samsung " data-model-name="Samsung ViewFinity LS37D700EANXZA" data-model-product-name="ViewFinity LS37D700EANXZA" data-render-type="editorial" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This is a large 37-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) monitor with a 60 Hz refresh rate, which uses a VA panel. Because of the panel type, don't expect great viewing angles. But when sitting directly in front of it, the contrast should be good. Samsung rates the screen at 350 nits, with a 3,000:1 static contrast.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.htmlhttps://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html">View Deal</a></aside>\n<p id="elk-02d8c61c-cecf-43b0-adfd-1ec3c58778af">If you're craving a big monitor and don't need high refresh for gaming, this 37-inch monster from Samsung, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html?BI=20811&amp;KBID=16572&amp;SID=tomshardware-us-1112228074492614559" data-url="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html" target="_blank" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" rel="sponsored noopener" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html?BI=20811&amp;KBID=16572&amp;SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-merchant-name="BHPhoto" data-merchant-id="29103" data-merchant-network="BHPhoto" data-merchant-url="bhphotovideo.com"><u>half off today at B&amp;H</u></a>, is by far the best value I have seen in months. The cheapest it's been on Amazon is around $350 late last year, so this seems to be its lowest-ever price. In fact, it's currently selling for above $400 at Best Buy and Amazon, so $249 is a steal.</p>\n\n<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html?BI=20811&amp;KBID=16572&amp;SID=tomshardware-us-8725318786972905967" id="elk-d035e3c1-7c9f-4407-a669-5eb83c24c804" data-url="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html" target="_blank" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" rel="sponsored noopener" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1958535-REG/samsung_ls37d7004eanxza_37_viewfinity_monitor.html?BI=20811&amp;KBID=16572&amp;SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-merchant-name="BHPhoto" data-merchant-id="29103" data-merchant-network="BHPhoto" data-merchant-url="bhphotovideo.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1280px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="FR68HEuWRr34CMGrNkaiZY" name="Samsung LS37D700EANXZA Main" alt="Samsung LS37D700EANXZA" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/FR68HEuWRr34CMGrNkaiZY.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1280" height="720" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: B&amp;H / Samsung)</span></figcaption></figure></a>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>