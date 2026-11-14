Contractor turns a Milwaukee Hackzall into a portable Ethernet untwister after facing job requiring 50,000 custom Cat6 cables — built with 3D-printed parts and a toggle clamp, straightens pairs in two seconds

News
By
Published

Necessity is the mother of invention.

Ethernet untwisting machine
(Image credit: Analytical Horsepower/YouTube)
0

A contractor faced a project that required them to create 50,000 custom Cat6 cables from scratch, requiring 100,000 Cat6 terminations. The contractor, who goes by Analytical Horsepower on YouTube, had used a large, rare tool to streamline the job, but afterward he decided to build his own portable tool by modifying a Milwaukee Hackzall, cutting the time to straighten the twisted pairs to under two seconds.

Milwaukee doesn’t make this CAT6 tool, so I did - YouTube Milwaukee doesn’t make this CAT6 tool, so I did - YouTube
Watch On
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.