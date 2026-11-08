PC air duster motors power 21-inch DIY remote control plane at 130,000 RPM — $23 air duster power styrofoam A10 Warthog-style RC plane, hits the skies much faster than expected

News
By
Published

The A10 Warthog-a-like can fly for 3 to 4 minutes with its single 1,300mAh battery.

RC plane powered by twin air duster engines
(Image credit: RCMakerLab)
0

A remote-control electronics and DIY hobbyist was surprised by a model airplane they created, powered by a pair of PC air duster engines. The A10 Warthog-like model with a 21-inch wingspan flew “much faster than I had anticipated,” commented RCMakerLab. The video they shared also shows how to build your own fast, agile RC plane powered by the ‘jets’ salvaged from PC air dusters like the 110,000 RPM brushless Wolfbox MF60, which is currently 36% off on Amazon and priced at $31.99.

RC Airplane Twin Airblower EDF. DIY - YouTube RC Airplane Twin Airblower EDF. DIY - YouTube
Watch On
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.