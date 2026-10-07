Grab this beginner-friendly wireless soldering iron at a new record low price, now $52.99 — limited-time deal on this Fanttik T1 Max kit with six different temperature settings, a selection of solder tips and an aluminum stand

If you're a hobbyist who needs to start soldering, you'll want a beginner-friendly soldering iron to get yourself started. Luckily, the Fanttik T1 Max soldering iron kit is down to $52.99 right now. That's a new record-low price for this model, and other than some solder and something to solder, it'll give you everything else you need to get started.

In our Fanttik T1 Max review, this model gained plenty of praise for its simplicity and ease for beginners. It's a wireless iron, so no need to worry about wires getting in your way. Charging is handled by a USB-C cable, with a built-in 2600mAh battery to keep things powered at 12W. You can use it wired if you prefer, though, where it'll hit up to 16W.

Using it is as simple as possible: you just need to add your preferred soldering tip, set the temperature using the dial, and press the button to begin. Our testing found that this model is able to hit 350°C or 662°F in just 12.14 seconds, so you don't have to wait long, either, although it can reach as high as 450°C or 842°F if you need it to.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fanttik T1 Max specs Power 12W on battery, 16W when connected to a USB-C power source. Soldering Iron Tip(s) C210 Type, selection included in kit Controls Power button, dial temperature control Temperature 200-450 C (392-842 F) Dimensions (Bare unit) 180 x 24 x 24mm Weight (Bare unit) 102g (3.55oz) Time to working temperature (350C) 12.14 Seconds Time to cool down to safely remove soldering tip 2 minutes and 10 seconds

The dial makes setting the temperature easy, even if there isn't a display. You just rotate it to pick between six different temperature levels, keeping it very simple. The handle, as our review explains, is pretty large, though, so smaller hands might prefer a different model.

There's an aluminum stand that you can use between sessions, and the iron will shut down automatically if it's left for a few minutes, just to protect the tip and the battery.

You'll need to use C210 soldering tips with the Fanttik T1 Max, and several tips are included in the base of the stand for precision and larger soldering jobs. You also get a spot for a damp sponge in the stand to help you clean leftover solder from the iron's tip.

If you're learning to solder, or you're only soldering smaller projects, then the Fanttik T1 Max would be a good option. Because it's wireless and has few controls, it's safer to use, and the lack of a trailing wire (unless you want to use it plugged in) means you don't have to worry about accidentally damaging it.

The $52.99 sale price on this Fanttik T1 Max soldering iron means you're saving 34% compared to its usual cost. With the Prime deals ending soon, however, it's set to go up in price pretty quickly. If you're a hobbyist looking for a bargain, pick up this deal while you can.