Grab this beginner-friendly wireless soldering iron at a new record low price, now $52.99 — limited-time deal on this Fanttik T1 Max kit with six different temperature settings, a selection of solder tips and an aluminum stand

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Simple and easy to use for beginners

Fanttik T1 Max soldering iron deal
(Image credit: Future / Fanttik)

If you're a hobbyist who needs to start soldering, you'll want a beginner-friendly soldering iron to get yourself started. Luckily, the Fanttik T1 Max soldering iron kit is down to $52.99 right now. That's a new record-low price for this model, and other than some solder and something to solder, it'll give you everything else you need to get started.

Fanttik T1 Max Soldering Iron Kit
Save 34% ($27)
Fanttik T1 Max Soldering Iron Kit: was $79.99 now $52.99 at Amazon

A great kit to start your soldering journey. The cordless design makes it easy to use, with no trailing wires. The kit includes everything you need to start soldering, making it the ideal soldering gift.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.