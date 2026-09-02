Acer launches seven new gaming monitors across Nitro and Predator families — tri-mode panels, QD-OLEDs, Mini LEDs, 1,000 Hz, and more

IFA 2026 is upon us, and Acer has unleashed a whole onslaught of new products across various categories. One specific category is monitors, where Acer announced no less than seven new Nitro- and Predator-branded products to satisfy nearly every price point and gaming niche. With prices ranging from $299 to $1,199, there’s something for everyone with today’s announcements.

We’ll start our coverage with the Nitro family, which has four new members, the cheapest of which is the Nitro XV270U Z3 at $299. The XV270U Z3 is a tri-mode monitor, offering three distinct resolution/refresh rate presets. This is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel, QHD resolution, and a 275 Hz refresh rate. However, you can switch to two additional modes: 1080p at 360 Hz or 720p at 520 Hz. I haven’t gamed at 720p since the turn of the century, but the resolution is here for folks who crave frame rates over everything else.

The Nitro XV275U Z2 is another 27-inch tri-mode monitor with an IPS panel, but it is upgraded with 1,152-zone Mini LED backlighting. The available resolutions and refresh rates mirror those of the XV270U Z3, but there are a few additional perks. The XV275U Z2 offers a typical brightness of 500 nits (twice that of the XV270U Z3) and reaches 1,000 nits in HDR mode. Despite the pretty substantial upgrades, the Nitro XV275U Z2 is only $30 more expensive at $329.

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The next two Nitro monitors also offer 5K resolution, and we'll start with the $699 Nitro XZ340CKR P. It features a 34-inch IPS panel with 5120 x 2160 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) and a maximum refresh rate of 180 Hz. However, Acer also infuses the Nitro XZ340CKR P with a dual-mode switch, allowing it to operate at WFHD (2560 x 1880) at 360 Hz.

Rounding out the new additions to the family is the Nitro XV275X P, which squeezes a 5120 x 2880 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) in a 27-inch IPS panel. For those who crave the ultimate in pixel density, the Nitro XV275X P should tick all the right boxes. The panel tops out at 165 Hz at native resolution, but if you're willing to drop down to 2560 x 1440, you can bump the max refresh rate to 330 Hz. The monitor has a typical brightness of 450 nits, but can jump up to 1,400 nits in HDR mode. However, you'll pay for that density and performance with a price tag of $1,199.

Shifting gears to the Predator family, we start at the lower end of the price spectrum with the $449 XB273K V7. The XB273K V7 natively runs at 4K resolution with a 160 Hz refresh rate. However, thanks to Dynamic Frequency and Resolution, you can switch to 1080p resolution and more than triple the maximum refresh rate to 500 Hz.

Stepping up the price ladder, we come to the $899 Predator X32 V3, the first of Acer's monitors announced today that use Penta Tandem QD-OLED panel technology. The 31.5-inch panel has a native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 180 Hz maximum refresh rate. Unlike the other multi-mode monitors that are launching, you're stuck with 180 Hz no matter which resolution you choose.

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Finally, we come to the Predator XB253Q U1, which is the smallest of the announced monitors, with a 24.5-inch diagonal. But don't let its small size fool you, the Predator XB253Q U1 is the most performant of the bunch, and is aimed squarely at the elite eSports gamers. The monitor has a native 1080p resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 1,000 Hz from its IPS panel.

You'll find the usual support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, along with a 0.3 ms response time. Acer quotes typical brightness of 400 nits, while HDR mode squeezes out just a bit more at 450 nits. The added performance of the Predator XB253Q U1 doesn't come cheap, as you're looking at a suggested retail price of $1,099 when it launches.

Most of the monitors announced today will launch in Q4 2026, with a few stragglers extending the launch window to Q1 2027.

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