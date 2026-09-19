Acer Predator QD-OLED monitor now 36% off — 500 Hz refresh rate and True Black 500 certification slashed to $509.99

Deals
By
Published

A super-fast, solid OLED display with no weak spots

Acer Predator X27U F5
Acer Predator X27U F5 (Image credit: Acer)

Most every day there's yet another bit of news about how RAM, SSDs, and hard drives are insanely expensive. Today, though, there's a reprieve from high prices, in the form of a sale on an exceedingly nice display. The Acer Predator X27U, or model F5bmiippruzx as it's known to friends, is a 27" 1440p QD-OLED display with a whopping 500 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, making for a consistently bright experience. It can be yours for a mere $509.99 at Newegg right now.

Acer Predator X27U F5 - F5bmiippruzx
Save 36% ($290)
Acer Predator X27U F5 - F5bmiippruzx: was $799.99 now $509.99 at Newegg

The revised Predator X27U F5 has a massive 500 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, all for a low price.

View Deal
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.