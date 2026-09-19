Acer Predator QD-OLED monitor now 36% off — 500 Hz refresh rate and True Black 500 certification slashed to $509.99

Most every day there's yet another bit of news about how RAM, SSDs, and hard drives are insanely expensive. Today, though, there's a reprieve from high prices, in the form of a sale on an exceedingly nice display. The Acer Predator X27U, or model F5bmiippruzx as it's known to friends, is a 27" 1440p QD-OLED display with a whopping 500 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, making for a consistently bright experience. It can be yours for a mere $509.99 at Newegg right now.

The Predator X27U's display is one of the latter-generation QD-OLED 27" 2560x1440 types, granting it that massive 500 Hz refresh rate and increased brightness compared to earlier offerings. It's as good a time as any to note that Acer reused the "Predator X27U" moniker — the F5 model on sale is the nicer revised version, just in case you go searching and find the old specs.

Broadly speaking, OLED displays all have near-zero black levels, an infinite contrast ratio, and "perfect" viewing angles and response time. However, this model's DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification is the star of the show, as it ensures that brightness in HDR mode must be at least 500 nits, but most importantly, that full-screen brightness is at least 300 nits.

Put together, this means that for standard desktop usage, you get a consistently bright image regardless of what's on screen, and that brightness fluctuations ought to be tame — all unlike OLED displays of old. Those 500 nits in HDR mode are also a minimum, too, as Acer says that this display's peak brightness should top out at 1000 nits for 3% panel coverage, for nice highlights during action. As with most any OLED display, the color gamut covers 99% of the DCI-P3 space, and there's true 10-bit input support.

To make the best use of the 500 Hz refresh rate, the Predator X27U has both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible support. The included stand is height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable. The newer revision eschews a proximity sensor and other similar accessories for its lower price, but it does include USB-C connectivity alongside two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and two HDMI 2.1 ports. A pair of 5W speakers round out the main specs. Get yours now from Newegg for $509.99.