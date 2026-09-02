Alienware's new QD-OLED gaming monitors boast 4K 165 Hz, 1080p 560 Hz panels — Dell’s new OLEDs target gamers who prioritize speed or crave pixel density

While gamers are definitely feeling the pricing pinch when it comes to memory and storage, some segments of the consumer tech sector are seeing more favorable trends. Advances in screen technology for gaming monitors are accelerating, while OLED prices are steadily falling. Dell is part of this trend with a pair of new Alienware monitors, the AW3226Q and AW2527HX, that take differing approaches to appeasing gamers.

We start with the AW3226Q, which is aimed at gamers who crave higher-resolution 4K gaming over outright speed. At its heart is a 32-inch panel that uses an RGB Stripe Tandem OLED technology (previously seen on the AW3926QW that we recently reviewed ). The use of a four-stack tandem layer within the panel addresses one of the few criticisms leveled against traditional QD-OLED panels: slightly blurry/soft text upon close inspection. Another added benefit is that brightness levels are higher than on previous-generation QD-OLED monitors (1,000-nit peak brightness).

Blazing-fast refresh rates aren't the goal here, since the AW3226Q tops out at 165 Hz. With that said, you do get a 0.03 ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync support, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision compliance, and a built-in USB-C/USB-A hub.

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Alienware AW2527HX (Image credit: Dell)

For the most discerning speed freaks, there's the AW2527HX. Instead of the larger 32-inch 4K panel's 165 Hz refresh rate, the AW2527HX uses a 24.5-inch panel with a 560 Hz refresh rate. While many of the higher-refresh-rate monitors we've seen can reach upwards of 1,000 Hz with IPS or TN panels, the AW2527HX offers the color performance and black-level improvements afforded by a QD-OLED panel. However, what you gain in speed, you lose in pixel density — the AW2527HX makes do with 1920 x 1080 resolution. With that said, you do get VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 support, a matte panel finish, and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity.

Alienware worked together with the folks at Team Liquid to develop the monitor, ensuring that it ticks all the major boxes for eSports gamers. There's a graphene sheet integrated into the display that helps distribute heat more evenly to mitigate pixel burn-in. An integrated stand is there to hang your headset, and there's a dedicated button that lets you switch between 4:3 and 3:2 aspect ratios depending on how you want to game. The base of the AW2527HX has even been minimized to ensure there's enough space under the monitor for your keyboard.

Both the AW3226Q and AW2527HX launch with a three-year OLED pixel burn-in warranty. Although pricing hasn't been announced yet, the former will launch this fall, while the latter is promised in Q1 2027.

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