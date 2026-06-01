Asus' world-first OLED esports monitor can hit 540Hz at 1080p — ROG Strix OLED model among four fresh offerings

The Asus ROG gaming monitor family is expanding greatly today with four new entries, including a new OLED esports monitor capable of 540 Hz at 1080p. Not surprisingly, given the overall direction the gaming monitor segment seems to be pivoting toward, three of the four use OLED panels.

The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCWM features a 32-inch panel using LG’s RGB Stripe OLED technology. The panel features two light-emitting layers combined with an RGB stripe subpixel arrangement, resulting in sharper text (which is a sticking point for some with popular QD-OLED monitors). You’ll also be on the receiving end of up to a 27 percent boost in color volume, while a gloss finish for the display should help those colors look even more vibrant.

The PG32UCWM has a native 4K resolution with a 240 Hz refresh rate, but it’s also dual-mode capable, allowing it to operate at 1080p resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz. On the connectivity front, you’re covered with DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 and HDMI 2.1 ports. You’ll also find USB-C connectivity with 90W PD.