Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2026 — huge discounts on OLED panels, 4K, gaming, and productivity screens, and more
Upgrade your view with these elite Black Friday discounts on PC productivity and gaming monitors.
You can have the most powerful GPU or CPU upgrade in your PC, but why bother if you're not going to use them to get the best picture and frame rates on a beautiful screen? If you like to game on a PC, switching to a high-refresh-rate gaming monitor will change how you play, improving latency and eliminating screen tearing and ghosting. And there is no better time than Black Friday, when you can score great deals on monitors and all the best tech and PC hardware deals.
Upgrading to a larger screen or opting for a curved panel can provide a more immersive experience, allowing you to view more content simultaneously. If you're into content creation or streaming, you'll want to pick up a second or third display, too.
We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date. We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list here. We've checked all the best deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming monitors or just an inexpensive secondary or portable screen, check out the highlighted monitor deals below.
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals: Quick Links
Hottest Black Friday Monitor Deals
Get an additional $60 off for new Woot customers.
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 offers QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1x HDMI (v2.1), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-A port. It also has built in speakers.
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The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.
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This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to its five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."
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The Innocn 2780S is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It covers 99% of sRGB and DCI-P3 and offers peak brightness of 400 nits.
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The Gigabyte GO27Q24G is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and an MLA+ WOLED panel. It features a RealBlack Glossy display, a 4-sided borderless design, and can hit 1,300 nits peak brightness.
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The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync and offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.
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This mid-sized 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.
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The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57-inch gaming monitor with a dual 4K resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz refresh rate.
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The Acer Predator X34 is a 21:9 OLED monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.
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The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57-inch gaming monitor with a dual 4K resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz refresh rate.
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A big 32-inch OLED display with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. This dual-mode monitor can also be used in FHD at up to 480Hz.
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The AW2726DM sports a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a 1440p resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive-Sync.
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The AW3226Q is a great 32-inch OLED gaming monitor. The panel supports 4K resolution at 165 Hz and offers a 0.03 ms response time.
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LG's UltraGear G5 is a flat-panel gaming monitor with an IPS panel measuring 25 inches diagonally. It sports a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) resolution and has a fast refresh rate of 200Hz, with a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms. A great monitor choice for esports gaming or as an extra screen for your desktop setup.
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The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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This 34-inch 1440p ViewFinity monitor from Samsung comes with a 100Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, and is certified for AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing.
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Snag an incredible deal on a 27-inch 270Hz IPS panel from Acer. The XV270U offers users a wide color gamut (99% sRGB), 250 cd/m brightness, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing.
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MSI's MAG 321UP is a great 32-inch QD-OLED 4K gaming display. Get up to a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and support for HDR 400. The perfect gaming PC setup upgrade.
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This Acer Predator XB27OU display features a gorgeous 26.5-inch QD-OLED panel with a crisp 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. A super-low 0.03 ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate make the Acer Predator XB27OU a great option for fast-paced gaming, with AMD FreeSync support to eliminate screen tearing.
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Step up your monitor game and get a great deal on the Odyssey G9. This massive 49-inch, 144 Hz, curved (1800R) display from Samsung is now on sale for $699.99, matching its all-time lowest price.
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Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G gaming monitor features a fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time on its colorful 4th-Gen WOLED display with 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 84% of BT 2020. High pixel density delivers a crisp image at 2560x1440 QHD resolution.
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This 27-inch OLED display from LG features a max 2,560 x 1,400 resolution for gaming at 1440p. It has an ultra-fast 280Hz refresh rate, ships with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, and has a fully adjustable height, tilt, swivel and pivot stand.
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Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals
The HP Omen 27QS G2 is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution and 280Hz refresh rate. It comes with an IPS Black panel and a G-Sync Compatible certification.
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The UltraGear 27GS60QC-B is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It uses a VA panel and comes with FreeSync support.
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A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. Sporting a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut.
See our review of the Alienware AW3225QF for more in-depth details and benchmarking results.
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The AW3426DWM is a 34-inch gaming monitor with a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and a high refresh rate of up to 250 Hz. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync.
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The AW3426DW is a massive 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with premium specifications. Its features include WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, a refresh rate of up to 280 Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync.
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The AW3225DM is a capable 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate. It has a 1 ms GTG response time and supports AMD FreeSync and VESA AdaptiveSync.
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Best Black Friday Productivity Monitor Deals
The S3225QS is the perfect monitor for work if you need lots of viewing space. Its 31-5-inch panel boasts a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. There are also two 5W speakers onboard.
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The S2725HSM is a budget 27-inch IPS monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also has built-in speakers and comes with TÜV 4-star Eye Comfort certification.
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The S2725DSM features a 2560x1440 resolution at 144 Hz. The 27-inch monitor also supports height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments.
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The Arzopa Z3FC is a 16.1-inch class portable monitor with a 1440p resolution and a speedy 180 Hz refresh rate
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The AOC 16T20 offers a 15.6-inch IPS panel, a 1080p resolution, two USB-C ports, one mini-HDMI port, dual speakers, and a smart cover for transporting.
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This Arzopa K1RC monitor is a great, portable option for your travels. The monitor has a 16-inch 1600p IPS panel and weighs just 1.46 pounds with the included cover.
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Gaming Monitor Specs to Look For
Size: 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size whereas 24 inches is small and 32 inches or higher should be considered large.
Refresh Rate: If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync and/or Nvidia G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.
Resolution: 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors, and even better savings on 1080p screens.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
- Ben Stockton Deals Writer