Best Monitor Deals (Image credit: Future)

You can have the most powerful GPU or CPU upgrade in your PC, but why bother if you're not going to use them to get the best picture and frame rates on a beautiful screen? If you like to game on a PC, switching to a high-refresh-rate gaming monitor will change how you play, improving latency and eliminating screen tearing and ghosting. And there is no better time than Black Friday, when you can score great deals on monitors and all the best tech and PC hardware deals.

Upgrading to a larger screen or opting for a curved panel can provide a more immersive experience, allowing you to view more content simultaneously. If you're into content creation or streaming, you'll want to pick up a second or third display, too.

We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date. We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list here. We've checked all the best deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming monitors or just an inexpensive secondary or portable screen, check out the highlighted monitor deals below.

Hottest Black Friday Monitor Deals

Save 57% ($459.01) Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 240Hz OLED gaming monitor: was $799 now $339.99 at Woot! Get an additional $60 off for new Woot customers. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 offers QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1x HDMI (v2.1), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-A port. It also has built in speakers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($45) Acer Predator X27U W1: was $314.99 now $269.99 at Amazon The Acer Predator X27U W1 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and includes two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($150) Dell Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor AW3426DW: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Amazon This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to its five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution." Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($70) Innocn 2780S: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Innocn 2780S is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It covers 99% of sRGB and DCI-P3 and offers peak brightness of 400 nits. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($52.50) Gigabyte GO27Q24G: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The Gigabyte GO27Q24G is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and an MLA+ WOLED panel. It features a RealBlack Glossy display, a 4-sided borderless design, and can hit 1,300 nits peak brightness. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($52.50) AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2: was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and a QD-OLED panel. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync and offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($80.99) Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349.99 now $269 at Walmart This mid-sized 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($70) Dell Alienware AW2726DM: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Dell The AW2726DM sports a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a 1440p resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive-Sync. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($150) Dell Alienware AW3226Q: was $699.99 now $549.99 at Dell The AW3226Q is a great 32-inch OLED gaming monitor. The panel supports 4K resolution at 165 Hz and offers a 0.03 ms response time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% ($70) LG UltraGear G5 25-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor (200Hz): was $149 now $79 at Walmart LG's UltraGear G5 is a flat-panel gaming monitor with an IPS panel measuring 25 inches diagonally. It sports a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) resolution and has a fast refresh rate of 200Hz, with a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms. A great monitor choice for esports gaming or as an extra screen for your desktop setup. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($150) Acer Nitro XV270U Z1BMIIPRX: was $329.99 now $179.99 at Newegg Snag an incredible deal on a 27-inch 270Hz IPS panel from Acer. The XV270U offers users a wide color gamut (99% sRGB), 250 cd/m brightness, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($80) Acer Predator XB27OU 27-inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy This Acer Predator XB27OU display features a gorgeous 26.5-inch QD-OLED panel with a crisp 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. A super-low 0.03 ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate make the Acer Predator XB27OU a great option for fast-paced gaming, with AMD FreeSync support to eliminate screen tearing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($350) Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): was $999.99 now $649.99 at Amazon Step up your monitor game and get a great deal on the Odyssey G9. This massive 49-inch, 144 Hz, curved (1800R) display from Samsung is now on sale for $699.99, matching its all-time lowest price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($200) Gigabyte MO27Q28G 27-Inch WOLED Gaming Monitor: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Newegg Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G gaming monitor features a fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time on its colorful 4th-Gen WOLED display with 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 84% of BT 2020. High pixel density delivers a crisp image at 2560x1440 QHD resolution. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($200) LG UltraGear OLED 27GX700A-B : was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon This 27-inch OLED display from LG features a max 2,560 x 1,400 resolution for gaming at 1440p. It has an ultra-fast 280Hz refresh rate, ships with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, and has a fully adjustable height, tilt, swivel and pivot stand. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals

Save 25% ($50) LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The UltraGear 27GS60QC-B is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It uses a VA panel and comes with FreeSync support. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($130.99) Dell Alienware AW3426DWM: was $399.99 now $269 at Dell The AW3426DWM is a 34-inch gaming monitor with a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and a high refresh rate of up to 250 Hz. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($150) Dell Alienware AW3426DW: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Dell The AW3426DW is a massive 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with premium specifications. Its features include WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, a refresh rate of up to 280 Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($100) Dell Alienware AW3225DM: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Dell The AW3225DM is a capable 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate. It has a 1 ms GTG response time and supports AMD FreeSync and VESA AdaptiveSync. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Productivity Monitor Deals

Save 24% ($90) Dell S3225QS: was $369.99 now $279.99 at Dell The S3225QS is the perfect monitor for work if you need lots of viewing space. Its 31-5-inch panel boasts a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. There are also two 5W speakers onboard. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($45) Dell S2725HSM: was $174.99 now $129.99 at Dell The S2725HSM is a budget 27-inch IPS monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also has built-in speakers and comes with TÜV 4-star Eye Comfort certification. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Arzopa Z3FC: was $169.99 now $132.98 at Amazon The Arzopa Z3FC is a 16.1-inch class portable monitor with a 1440p resolution and a speedy 180 Hz refresh rate Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($22.51) AOC 16T20: was $69.99 now $47.48 at Amazon The AOC 16T20 offers a 15.6-inch IPS panel, a 1080p resolution, two USB-C ports, one mini-HDMI port, dual speakers, and a smart cover for transporting. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming Monitor Specs to Look For

Size: 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size whereas 24 inches is small and 32 inches or higher should be considered large.

Refresh Rate: If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync and/or Nvidia G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.

Resolution: 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors, and even better savings on 1080p screens.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.