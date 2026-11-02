Gamer's Asus TUF monitor blocks bullet fired through wall during Call of Duty session — says 280Hz monitor is 'the best $280 I ever spent'

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It goes without saying, but don't try this at home, kids.

A photograph showing the back of a monitor, covered in drywall dust, with a clear bullet hole to one side.
(Image credit: /u/antisocialnae on Reddit)
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A Redditor by the name of /u/antisocialnae describes their Asus TUF VG258QM 280Hz gaming monitor as "the best $280 [they] ever spent" after it blocked a bullet that passed through the wall of their home, nearly striking them directly as they were playing some "late-night Call of Duty." Asus has responded to the post with a promise to investigate, though no confirmation of a replacement monitor just yet.

It probably doesn't need explaining that the only reason the plastic-and-plastic monitor was able to stop a bullet is that it had already passed through the exterior wall of the home, and that monitors are generally not ideal for sheltering from gunfire.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jude Lawless
    So someone actually tried to kill you💔
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    For their part, /u/antisocialnae says that they've been meaning to buy a new display anyway,
    For their part, they should be thinking of getting the hell out of Dodge, and quickly. I wouldn't want to live in a place where such things can happen. Damn, I mean how lucky was he not to be hit!?
    Reply
  • King_V
    Incredibly, the monitor actually still works aside from the damaged portion of the LCD
    This, admittedly, caught me completely off-guard.
    Reply
  • helper800
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    For their part, they should be thinking of getting the hell out of Dodge, and quickly. I wouldn't want to live in a place where such things can happen. Damn, I mean how lucky was he not to be hit!?
    Considering the bullet could not penetrate a few layers of plastic by the time it went through their wall, it probably wouldn't have been worse than getting hit by a paintball gun. I have been hit by a ricochet at a pistol range off a close steel target, and it did not even scratch my skin. Not to say that ricochets are not dangerous, or that a wall will offer significant protection from any bullet. If I had to guess, it either already lost a bunch of energy by the time it hit their wall, or it went through a 2 by 4 or 4 by 4 in the wall. A 9mm pistol with 115 grain FMJ ammo (extremely common ammunition) can penetrate like 10-16 layers of drywall alone, which is 6-8 walls if it misses all the studs.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    ASUS really missing a golden opportunity for PR if they don't replace that display.
    Reply