Get a 1440p QD-OLED monitor for just $280 — entry-level AOC display comes with 144Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

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This might be the cheapest QD-OLED monitor we've seen yet.

AOC QD-OLED monitor
(Image credit: AOC)

QD-OLED monitors continue to drop in price, and Amazon has a particularly good deal going right now on AOC's 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED display. Unlike most 27-inch, 1440p OLED displays, this monitor tops out at a 144Hz refresh rate. The more typical 240Hz refresh rate you see on this panel is available, as well, though at a higher $332.49 price. We saw this monitor on sale earlier in the week at $300, and it was a good deal then. An extra $20 off is even better.

AOC 27-Inch Gaming Monitor QHD QD-OLED 144Hz
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AOC 27-Inch Gaming Monitor QHD QD-OLED 144Hz: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

This AOC monitor is a 27-inch QD-OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. AOC rates the response time at 0.03ms, and the monitor comes with G-Sync Compatible certification.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.