Get a 1440p QD-OLED monitor for just $280 — entry-level AOC display comes with 144Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

QD-OLED monitors continue to drop in price, and Amazon has a particularly good deal going right now on AOC's 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED display. Unlike most 27-inch, 1440p OLED displays, this monitor tops out at a 144Hz refresh rate. The more typical 240Hz refresh rate you see on this panel is available, as well, though at a higher $332.49 price. We saw this monitor on sale earlier in the week at $300, and it was a good deal then. An extra $20 off is even better.

There are other displays rocking this same panel that are on sale, but they're all more expensive than this AOC monitor. The MSI Pro Max 271QPX14G is $300 on sale, for instance. As with any QD-OLED panel, this monitor has practically perfect black levels, leading to a theoretically infinite contrast ratio. OLED panels also have extremely fast pixel transition times for extra-clear motion and low input lag.

AOC claims 147.6% coverage of the sRGB and 110.2% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamuts (OLED panels are wide-gamut). For connectivity, AOC includes a single HDMI 2.1 and single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, allow with a 3.5mm audio out. You don't get an extra goodies like USB-C input, power delivery, or an integrated KVM, but that's unsurprising at this price.

Although the AOC Q27GADE is a budget OLED display, it should still be able to reach the peak HDR highlights of 1,000 nits that we've seen out of other OLED panels. The monitor supports HDR10 inputs, though note it doesn't come with an industry-standard HDR certification like VESA's DisplayHDR. However, AOC's other monitors in this family are certified with DisplayHDR True Black 400.

The display comes with G-Sync Compatible certification, so you shouldn't have issues with variable refresh rate gaming. The maximum 144Hz refresh rate should give most modern gaming rigs plenty of room to stretch out, especially with frame generation techniques.

Perhaps the biggest downside of this monitor is the stand. It includes just a single point of adjustment: around 20 degrees of tilt. There's a 100 mm x 100 mm VESA mount, thankfully, so you can throw the monitor up on an arm. If you stick with the included stand, there's a cable routing channel through the base to keep everything tidy.

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