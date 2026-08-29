Get a 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C curved gaming monitor for $199 — 1440p 165 Hz screen is 39% off at Amazon for a limited time

Fast refresh curved gaming monitors often cost a pretty penny, so it’s always a good idea to snag one if you see one go on sale. That’s why you should check out the Samsung Odyssey G55C if you want to get your hands on one, as it’s currently at 39% off on Amazon. This limited-time deal brings that price of the monitor from $329.99 to just $199.99, saving you $130 off sticker.

The Samsung Odyssey G55C is a 32-inch VA gaming monitor that comes with a 1000R curvature for better immersion during gaming. Aside from that, it also gives you 1440p QHD resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time for that sharp and smooth gameplay. Of course, since this display is designed for gaming and entertainment, it also has AMD FreeSync to avoid screen tearing and is HDR10-compliant to give you incredibly vibrant scenes. If you plan to game for several hours at a time, you’ll also appreciate its Eye Saver Mode, which cuts screen flicker to reduce eye strain and distraction.

Save 39% ($130) Samsung Odyssey G55C: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey G55C is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a 1000R curvature. It has 1440p QHD resolution. a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, making it a great option for hardcore gamers.

This display offers both HDMI and DisplayPort, allowing you to simultaneously plug your gaming PC and gaming console into it. Although it doesn’t have built-in speakers, it does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to attach your headphones or speakers directly, reducing cable clutter on your desk. The monitor comes with a fixed base that with thin legs to save space, but if you need more flexibility, you can also mount it to a monitor arm via the standard VESA mounting points at the back of the display.

Some of the drawbacks of this monitor is that Samsung doesn’t share its DCI-P3 coverage and color accuracy stats. It also only limited to just 300 nits, so it might struggle if you plan to use it in brighter locations. If you need a more capable monitor, you should consider options from our best gaming monitors list. But if you’re only looking for a display to satisfy your gaming needs, this monitor is more than enough for most of your requirements. So, if you’re looking for a new gaming monitor, you should get the Samsung Odyssey G55C right now for just $199.99. Don’t hesitate as this is a limited-time deal, so you should get it while you can.