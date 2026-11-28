GTA 6 isn't expected to come to PC until early next year, but this Black Friday weekend is the perfect time to get ready, with Walmart selling the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55H gaming monitor for just $179. That's a full $100 off the usual $279 retail price, but we can't vouch for how long this deal will last. There's more good news, though: Walmart is also including five free Apple services for up to three months with your order.

The first thing that stands out about this monitor is, of course, the 34-inch size, making it a huge monitor that delivers a truly immersive gaming experience. But the hits keep on coming, with the monitor's 1000R curved format reducing image distortion as the display wraps around you. The ultra WQHD resolution offers 2.4 times the resolution of a standard 1080p display, too, giving you a pin-sharp image whether you're playing the latest games or getting work done — just imagine the multitasking you'll do with this thing.

Gamers will also be pleased to learn that the G55H supports HDR10 for brighter highlights and more striking contrast, and its 180 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support mean you can expect buttery-smooth games without the choppiness some other monitors might suffer from.

Other features worth calling out include a 1 ms response time, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, and automatic input switching when it detects a signal.

There's a lot to like about the Samsung Odyssey G55H, especially if you're coming from an older monitor that lacks many or all of its features. The standout spec is its sheer size, but that's backed up by the features you need whether you're gaming or working. And with a $100 discount, this Black Friday weekend is a great time to treat yourself before GTA 6 comes out in a few months' time.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.