Grab this 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor from ASRock for the super low price of $596 — dual-mode refresh rates and resolutions let you switch between high-fidelity and esports gaming

This week's sales period may have ended for most retailers, but you can still find plenty of deals if you look in the right places. One of the best places to find a bargain right now is gaming monitors, with prices actually declining, unlike RAM or Storage. Available at Newegg is this fantastic 4K OLED gaming monitor with a special feature that allows dual-resolution modes. The 32-inch ASRock PGO32UFS Phantom Gaming Monitor is down to just $596, from its previous $899 list price, a saving of $303. This is a very good price for a 4K OLED gaming monitor, especially as it also supports esports gaming with its dual-mode refresh rate and resolution switching.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The ASRock PGO32UFS Phantom Gaming is a flat-panel gaming monitor with dual-mode refresh rate and resolution profiles. You can choose to game in 4K with a high refresh rate of 240Hz, or if you play competitive ranked esports titles, you can dial-up the refresh rate to a staggering 480Hz with a Full-HD resolution. The response time for this OLED panel is a mere 0.03ms, the de facto standard for most OLED panels, which makes in-game movement and motion incredibly smooth.

The OLED panel sports a very high contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, which produces true blacks and highlights the eye-popping colours from your favorite games. This monitor is compatible with both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals and is also DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified.

ASRock's superb OLED monitor also comes with an array of connectivity. You can connect a host of devices to this screen, including your favorite game consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, plus laptops, docks, and anything else with a compatible video port. There are 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1 x USB-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode).