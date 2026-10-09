Grab this 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor from ASRock for the super low price of $596 — dual-mode refresh rates and resolutions let you switch between high-fidelity and esports gaming

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Supports both high-fidelity and esports gaming

ASRock Phantom Gaming PGO32UFS OLED Gaming Monitor
(Image credit: Future)

This week's sales period may have ended for most retailers, but you can still find plenty of deals if you look in the right places. One of the best places to find a bargain right now is gaming monitors, with prices actually declining, unlike RAM or Storage. Available at Newegg is this fantastic 4K OLED gaming monitor with a special feature that allows dual-resolution modes. The 32-inch ASRock PGO32UFS Phantom Gaming Monitor is down to just $596, from its previous $899 list price, a saving of $303. This is a very good price for a 4K OLED gaming monitor, especially as it also supports esports gaming with its dual-mode refresh rate and resolution switching.

Check out this deal at Newegg

ASRock Phantom Gaming PGO32UFS 32-inch OLED Gaming Monitor
Save 34% ($303)
ASRock Phantom Gaming PGO32UFS 32-inch OLED Gaming Monitor: was $899 now $596 at Newegg

The 32-inch ASRock PGO32UFS Phantom Gaming monitor features a 32-inch (3840 x 2160-pixel) 4K resolution, a dual refresh rate setup of 240Hz at 4K or 480Hz at 1080p Full-HD, plus a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time for ultra-smooth game motion.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.