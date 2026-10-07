Here are the best OLED gaming monitor deals you can snag for Amazon Big Deal Days 2026 — beautiful monitors up to 39% off

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OLED gaming monitors are hot right now, and Prime Big Deal Days is an excellent time to be in the market.

Acer Nitro Prime Day
(Image credit: Future)

OLED panels are quickly becoming a must-have item for desktop PCs. Most of us were introduced to the panel technology in smartphones, and it’s become increasingly popular on laptops. For desktop gamers seeking an immediate visual upgrade, OLED is the way to go, and fortunately, Prime Day is proving to be a great time to take the plunge. From massive DQHD panels on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) to more value-oriented offerings like the Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip, we have you covered.

Here are the best OLED gaming monitors that we’ve seen so far:

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (9G3SC)
Save 32%
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (9G3SC): was $1,325 now $898 at Amazon

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 (9G3SC) is massive, with a 49-inch QD-OLED panel. It also features integrated Wi-Fi for interfacing with Samsung's Gaming Hub service.

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Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD)
Save 39%
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD): was $1,299.99 now $795.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) is a slightly less ambitious 49-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with a DQHD resolution. Instead of a 240 Hz top speed, the G91SD dials it back to a maximum of 144 Hz.

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AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD
Save $50
AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD: was $649.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD is a highly desirable QD-OLED monitor that strikes a sweet spot with its 34-inch WQHD panel and a 165 Hz refresh rate.

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MSI MAG 341CQP
Save 15% ($100)
MSI MAG 341CQP: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Walmart

MSI's MAG 341CQP offers a 34-inch WQHD WOLED panel with a 175 Hz refresh rate. It is also a good-looking monitor with thin bezels, which helps with gaming immersion.

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Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip
Save 23%
Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349 now $269 at Walmart

This mid-sized gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240 Hz refresh and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.

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Alienware AW2725DF
Save 28% ($180)
Alienware AW2725DF: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

The Alienware AW2725DF might be small in stature, but its 27-inch QHD panel delivers a sizzling 360 Hz maximum refresh rate.

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.