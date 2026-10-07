Here are the best OLED gaming monitor deals you can snag for Amazon Big Deal Days 2026 — beautiful monitors up to 39% off

OLED panels are quickly becoming a must-have item for desktop PCs. Most of us were introduced to the panel technology in smartphones, and it’s become increasingly popular on laptops. For desktop gamers seeking an immediate visual upgrade, OLED is the way to go, and fortunately, Prime Day is proving to be a great time to take the plunge. From massive DQHD panels on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) to more value-oriented offerings like the Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip, we have you covered.

Here are the best OLED gaming monitors that we’ve seen so far:

Mega-Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitors

Mega-ultrawide gaming monitors are not for the faint of heart. Not only can these monitors be quite expensive, but they can also occupy a substantial amount of desktop space. However, for those who have the need (and the space), there are options such as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC), which features a 49-inch DQHD (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED panel. It's currently priced at $898 on sale at Amazon.

The G93SC sports a maximum 240 Hz refresh rate. We reviewed the G93SC and came away impressed not only with its overall image quality and expansive contrast, but also with its premium build quality. Samsung also includes some excellent extras, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the latter of which can be used with Samsung TV Plus and the Gaming Hub.

Our testing revealed that the G93SC was among the class leaders in input lag and response time, as expected from a premium OLED gaming monitor.

Save 39% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD): was $1,299.99 now $795.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) is a slightly less ambitious 49-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with a DQHD resolution. Instead of a 240 Hz top speed, the G91SD dials it back to a maximum of 144 Hz. Read more Read less ▼

If you want to save a few bucks, you can also opt for the Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD). It is currently on sale for just $795.99 at Amazon.

You still get a gorgeous 49-inch QD-OLED panel with a 5120 x 1440 resolution, but instead of a maximum 240 Hz refresh rate, you'll top out at 144 Hz. Brightness tops out at 250 nits (typical), and you'll still get a fast 0.03 ms GtG response time. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. As for ports, you'll find one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, and two downstream USB-C ports.

34-inch Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitors

Save $50 AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD: was $649.99 now $599.99 at Amazon The AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD is a highly desirable QD-OLED monitor that strikes a sweet spot with its 34-inch WQHD panel and a 165 Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($100) MSI MAG 341CQP: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Walmart MSI's MAG 341CQP offers a 34-inch WQHD WOLED panel with a 175 Hz refresh rate. It is also a good-looking monitor with thin bezels, which helps with gaming immersion. Read more Read less ▼

If you're looking for something more in a “mid-range” size class, the AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD should be on your shopping list. This is a 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. While that figure may not be as high as the 240 Hz more commonly found with 34-inch panels, the Agon Pro AG346UCD is priced at just $599, taking $50 off its typical asking price. In our review, we praised the monitor for its well-saturated color, excellent contrast, and out-of-the-box accuracy.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's also worth considering the MSI MAG 341CQP, priced at $549.99 ($100 off its usual selling price). You still get a 34-inch QD-OLED panel, but the maximum refresh rate is slightly higher at 175 Hz.

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitors

Save 23% Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This mid-sized gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240 Hz refresh and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($180) Alienware AW2725DF: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon The Alienware AW2725DF might be small in stature, but its 27-inch QHD panel delivers a sizzling 360 Hz maximum refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

One of the best things to happen to gaming monitors in recent years has been the emergence of OLED panel technology. OLED panels are fast, offer rich color and blacker blacks, but have come with a big price premium. But as the technology has matured, prices have come down. That fact is exemplified by the 27-inch, 240 Hz model (VG277U Xbiip) from Acer's Nitro line. It sports a 240 Hz QD-OLED panel rated at 400 Nits of brightness and a 0.03 ms response time. Best of all, the monitor is currently on sale for just $269, which is unheard of.

We haven't tested this monitor, so we can't vouch for its performance. However, Acer typically makes solid gaming panels, and the QD-OLED panel ensures that the blacks will be truly black and the colors should be vivid. The 400-nit brightness rating isn't the best for an OLED, but it should be sufficient for most home environments (as long as you're not sitting next to a sun-blasted window).



The VG277U Xbiip has one DisplayPort (1.4) and two HDMI (2.1) ports. And AMD FreeSync Premium is on the menu for smooth gaming performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Another option is the Alienware AW2725DF, which also sports a 27-inch QHD panel, albeit using QD-OLED technology. When the AW2725DF arrived in our testing lab, we noted its large color gamut, fast response, and stunning image quality. The monitor also boasts a 360 Hz refresh rate for ultra-twitch gamers. Currently, the AW2725DF is on sale for $469.99, representing a 28% savings.

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