OLED panels are quickly becoming a must-have item for desktop PCs. Most of us were introduced to the panel technology in smartphones, and it’s become increasingly popular on laptops. For desktop gamers seeking an immediate visual upgrade, OLED is the way to go, and fortunately, Prime Day is proving to be a great time to take the plunge. From massive DQHD panels on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) to more value-oriented offerings like the Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip, we have you covered.

Here are the best OLED gaming monitors that we’ve seen so far:

Mega-Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitors

Mega-ultrawide gaming monitors are not for the faint of heart. Not only can these monitors be quite expensive, but they can also occupy a substantial amount of desktop space. However, for those who have the need (and the space), there are options such as the Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD), which is currently on sale for just $799.99 at Amazon.

It features a gorgeous 49-inch QD-OLED panel with a 5120 x 1440 resolution, but instead of a maximum 240 Hz refresh rate, you'll top out at 144 Hz. Brightness tops out at 250 nits (typical), and you'll still get a fast 0.03 ms GtG response time. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. As for ports, you'll find one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, and two downstream USB-C ports.

Save 39% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD): was $1,299.99 now $795.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) is a slightly less ambitious 49-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with a DQHD resolution. Instead of a 240 Hz top speed, the G91SD dials it back to a maximum of 144 Hz.

34-inch Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitors

If you're looking for something more in a “mid-range” size class, the AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD should be on your shopping list. This is a 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. While that figure may not be as high as the 240 Hz more commonly found with 34-inch panels, the Agon Pro AG346UCD is priced at just $599, taking $50 off its typical asking price. In our review, we praised the monitor for its well-saturated color, excellent contrast, and out-of-the-box accuracy.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitors

Samsung Odyssey OLED G50SF : was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon All-time low price The Samsung Odyssey OLED G50SF is a 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED gaming monitor that offers up to 180 Hz refresh rate, 99% coverage of DCI-P3, 0.03ms of response time, and a bunch of features to prevent OLED burn-in.

One of the best things to happen to gaming monitors in recent years has been the emergence of OLED panel technology. OLED panels are fast, offer rich color and blacker blacks, but have come with a big price premium. But as the technology has matured, prices have come down. That fact is exemplified by the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G50SF, which is currently priced at $319.99.

The Odyssey OLED G50SF features a QD-OLED panel measuring 27 inches with a QHD resolution of 2560×1440, which is currently the sweet spot for PC gaming. It supports up to a 180 Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort and 144 Hz through HDMI. Samsung claims that the display offers a response time of 0.03ms (GTG), essentially offering smooth and responsive visuals during fast action. With G-Sync compatibility and support for AMD FreeSync, expect zero screen lag and image tearing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Another option is the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACDNG, which also sports a 27-inch QHD QD-OLED panel. When the ROG Strix XG27ACDNG arrived in our testing lab, we noted its accuracy, fast response, and stunning image quality. The monitor also boasts a 360 Hz refresh rate for ultra-twitch gamers. Currently, the ROG Strix XG27ACDNG is on sale for $549, representing a 28% savings.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.