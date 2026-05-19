LG unveils 'world's first' native 1000 Hz refresh rate at 1080p for serious competitive gaming — UltraGear 25G590B to launch in the second half of 2026

LG has announced the new UltraGear 25G590B gaming monitor, which it claims is the world’s first to offer a native refresh rate of 1000 Hz. Naturally, it has been designed specifically for first-person shooter (FPS) games and targets competitive esports gamers. The monitor features a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a full-HD (1920x1080) resolution, along with a clean, minimalist design approach to avoid any distractions.

It is important to note that the UltraGear 25G590B is not the first monitor to offer a 1,000 Hz peak refresh rate. However, it is the first to support it natively at 1080p resolution. Until now, we have only seen dual-mode monitors achieve similar refresh rates at reduced display resolutions.

For instance, Acer showcased the Predator XB273U F6, a 27-inch 1440p IPS display, at CES earlier this year with a native refresh rate of 500 Hz and the ability to hit 1,000 Hz using its Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) mode at 1,280 x 720 resolution. Similarly, HKC announced the AntGamer ANT275PQ MAX last year, featuring a fast TN panel with a native 1440p resolution and a 1,080 Hz refresh rate at 720p.

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According to LG, gamers can expect enhanced smoothness, motion clarity, and overall responsiveness, which is crucial in competitive environments. When a player or object quickly moves across the display, it should stay sharper and easier to spot instead of turning into a blur. To ensure visual precision and motion clarity, the monitor comes with LG’s Motion Blur Reduction Pro technology, which is said to reduce the smearing or blur effect that is usually seen in fast-paced action games. The IPS panel on the monitor also comes with a special low-reflection film to help in consistent color reproduction and reduce glare.

The company has also added some AI features to the monitor, including AI Scene Optimization that is said to add “visual realism and depth” by automatically adjusting picture settings based on the game genre. There is also AI Sound that can provide a spatial audio experience paired with clearer in-game communications when used with compatible headsets.

In terms of design, the monitor comes with a sleek stand and a minimal base footprint to maximize desktop real estate, along with calibration indicators for precise height, swivel, and tilt adjustments. There’s also some adjustable RGB lighting at the back for added gamer flair. Expect the UltraGear 25G590B to launch sometime during the second half of 2026, which is probably when LG will share more information around its pricing.

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