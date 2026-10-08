Make the jump to an OLED gaming monitor and save 48% — LG's massive 45-inch UltraGear screen hits its lowest price

You may not be able to get your hands on an affordable graphics card or DDR5 RAM, but one of the best and biggest upgrades you can still make to your gaming PC setup is a relatively affordable monitor upgrade. If you've not already taken the leap, OLED displays are the new most-wanted panel type for a gaming screen, thanks to their impressive response-time performance, inky black contrast, and outstanding colors.

Sitting at its lowest price in at least the last thirty days, LG's UltraGear 45GX900A-B 45-Inch OLED gaming monitor costs just $884.99. This is a far cry from its initial launch price of $1699.99, where you're saving almost 50%. OLED gaming monitors have come down substantially in price over the last couple of years as the technology is more widely adopted and fears of fast OLED burn-in subside.

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The LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED monitor (model: 45GX900A-B) is a curved gaming monitor with a very tight 800R curvature, paired with a WQHD (3440 x 1440-pixel) resolution and rapid 240Hz refresh rate. The response time for this OLED panel is a mere 0.03ms, making movement and motion in-game incredibly smooth. The other benefits of an OLED panel are a very high contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, which produces true blacks. This monitor is compatible with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals, and is also HDR400 certified. The screen also outputs up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, with up to 98.5% of DCI-P3 color coverage.

Save 48% ($815) LG UltraGear 45GX900A-B 45-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,699.99 now $884.99 at Amazon The 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GX900A-B features a massive curved screen with a WQHD (3440 X 1440-pixel) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, deep 800R curvature, and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The perfect display if you're looking for a monster monitor for the ultimate gaming setup.

LG's UltraGear 45GX900A-B is also a great screen if you want to connect more than just your gaming PC. For current-gen console gamers on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, there's an HDMI 2.1 port with support for variable refresh rates, plus DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Type-C with 65W power delivery.