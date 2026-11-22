B&H Photo has thrown in a tremendous gaming monitor deal into the Black Friday sales mix with this fantastic deal on a new 4K QD-OLED display. MSI's MAG 321UP is now only $569.99, a $130 saving from its usual $699.99 list price. This is the perfect excuse to splurge on a monitor upgrade that will overhaul your gaming PC setup. A massive 32-inch display with glorious inky black contrast and eye-popping colors that will bring your games and movies to even higher levels of visual fidelity.

● Check out this deal at B&H Photo

The MSI MAG 321UP is a premium gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles you could ever need. The monitor is a flat-panel with a 32-inch viewable area and a high-detail 4K (3,820 x 2,160) UHD resolution. The QD-OLED panel has a fast refresh rate up to 165Hz and a blisteringly fast 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time thanks to the OLED panel tech. The combination of fast refresh and response times produces very smooth motion in games and eliminates ghosting artifacts.

The MSI's panel is DisplayHDR True Black 400-certified and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for VRR (variable refresh rate) for gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Ports are also plentiful, with two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4a, and one USB-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode) to choose from. For peace of mind, there's also a 3-year manufacturer's warranty that includes coverage for the dreaded OLED burn-in.

The MSI MAG 321UP has a list price of $699.99 at B&H Photo, but is currently $569.99 during the Black Friday sales event.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.