OLED on a budget, save $50 now on the Acer Predator XB27OU at Best Buy — Only $329 for a stunning QD-OLED gaming monitor with a superfast 240Hz refresh rate

If you've been thinking about making the transition from an IPS monitor to an OLED display to upgrade your gaming setup, today's deal is a great way to pick up a new QD-OLED screen for a great price. Save $50 at Best Buy on Acer's 27-inch Predator XB27OU QD-OLED gaming monitor, now only $329.99, a great price for onboarding the latest technology into your gaming setup. Experience gorgeous inky blacks and eye-popping colors with the amazing contrast offered by QD-OLED displays, perfect for accentuating your favorite games.

● Grab this Monitor deal at Best Buy

The Acer Predator XB27OU has a max resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels; it's a QHD (2K) display that's superb for a mid-range gaming PC where the graphics card shouldn't struggle too much to meet the frame rate and resolution requirements. It has a very fast 240Hz refresh rate for seamless gaming, and thanks to the OLED tech, the gray-to-gray response time is a staggeringly low 0.03ms, giving your games very smooth motion and avoiding ghosting compared to slower monitors. This monitor also fully supports AMD's FreeSync Premium tech, so you can match the refresh rate of the monitor to the frame rate of your games to eliminate screen tearing completely, for a much better gaming experience.

Let's not forget about the other great aspect of QD-OLED displays - the color representation. The Acer Predator XB27OU sports an impressive 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, a Delta E<2 accuracy, and even supports HDR10, a 10-bit color solution that improves contrast, color depth, and brightness compared to standard dynamic range.

You can connect your gaming PC and even a couple of game consoles thanks to the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. Plenty of connections for the ultimate gaming battlestation.