OLED on a budget, save $50 now on the Acer Predator XB27OU at Best Buy — Only $329 for a stunning QD-OLED gaming monitor with a superfast 240Hz refresh rate

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Affordable OLED goodness.

Tech Deals Cover Image featuring an Acer Predator XB27OU Gaming Monitor
(Image credit: Future)
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If you've been thinking about making the transition from an IPS monitor to an OLED display to upgrade your gaming setup, today's deal is a great way to pick up a new QD-OLED screen for a great price. Save $50 at Best Buy on Acer's 27-inch Predator XB27OU QD-OLED gaming monitor, now only $329.99, a great price for onboarding the latest technology into your gaming setup. Experience gorgeous inky blacks and eye-popping colors with the amazing contrast offered by QD-OLED displays, perfect for accentuating your favorite games.

Grab this Monitor deal at Best Buy

Acer Predator XB27OU 27-inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
Save 13% ($50)
Acer Predator XB27OU 27-inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

This Acer Predator XB27OU display features a gorgeous 26.5-inch QD-OLED panel with a crisp 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. A super-low 0.03 ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate make the Acer Predator XB27OU a great option for fast-paced gaming, with AMD FreeSync support to eliminate screen tearing.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.