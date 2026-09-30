Pick up a new 34-inch gaming monitor from Acer for just $189 — save 24% on this curved ultrawide with a QHD resolution

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Acer Nitro EDT340CUR
(Image credit: Future)

Whether you're looking for a new main monitor or a second screen, today's deal is a fantastic option when you consider its size, resolution, and overall price. Receiving a 24% discount at Walmart, the 34-inch ultra-wide Acer Nitro ED0 (EDT340CUR) gaming monitor is now only $189. That's an amazing price for a gaming monitor of this size, especially considering it also sports a 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution with a 1500R curved screen for extra immersion. This is the perfect opportunity to rank up your PC or gaming setup to a larger screen, or set up a new gaming battlestation on the cheap.

Check out this deal at Walmart

Acer Nitro ED0 Gaming Monitor
Save 24% ($60.99)
Acer Nitro ED0 Gaming Monitor: was $249.99 now $189 at Walmart

The Acer Nitro ED0 gaming monitor is a 34-inch curved ultrawide with a 3440 x 1440 pixel QHD resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.