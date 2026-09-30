Pick up a new 34-inch gaming monitor from Acer for just $189 — save 24% on this curved ultrawide with a QHD resolution

Whether you're looking for a new main monitor or a second screen, today's deal is a fantastic option when you consider its size, resolution, and overall price. Receiving a 24% discount at Walmart, the 34-inch ultra-wide Acer Nitro ED0 (EDT340CUR) gaming monitor is now only $189. That's an amazing price for a gaming monitor of this size, especially considering it also sports a 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution with a 1500R curved screen for extra immersion. This is the perfect opportunity to rank up your PC or gaming setup to a larger screen, or set up a new gaming battlestation on the cheap.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

This Acer EDT340CUR 34-inch gaming monitor is a large ultrawide screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen features an immersive 1500R curvature with an anti-glare coating to reduce light reflections. The screen isn't overly bright, with a brightness level of just 250 nits, but that should be more than ample for most situations indoors.

For $189, you're getting a large 34-inch monitor with that ultrawide QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray response time. That's a lot of monitor for the money, and looking around at other screens of this size, it's a very hard deal to beat.

For video connectivity, you get a DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.1 ports, which means you can hook up both your PC and your PlayStation 5, Switch, or Xbox console at the same time without needing to swap cables over, making for a great gaming setup.

If you want to wall mount or place the monitor on an arm, there's also a 100 x 100 VESA mounting pattern on the rear for easy mounting.

This is a simply incredible deal in the current market. If you're looking to upgrade with a large screen for your PC or game console setup, it's definitely worth taking a look at this Acer Nitro ED0 gaming monitor deal for $189 at Walmart before it sells out.