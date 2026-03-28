Samsung 49-inch OLED Odyssey G9 hits unbelievable all-time low of $799 — gaming monitor comes with a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a highly recommended OLED monitor for adding a premium ultrawide display to your setup. Currently, the G91SD model, which was introduced in mid-2024 with an MSRP of $1,299.99, is down to its lowest price of $799.99 on Amazon. Additionally, the monitor comes with a free game code for Resident Evil Requiem.

The Odyssey G9 features a 49-inch 1800R curved QD-OLED display, with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a sharp resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. It comes in a premium thin metal design with an RGB LED ring at the back that can be fully customized.

For gamers, the monitor offers premium features, including a 144 Hz refresh rate, an excellent response time of 0.03 ms (GtG), and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, resulting in a smooth and responsive experience. The OLED panel supports DisplayHDR True Black 400, offering vivid colors and deep blacks. It is important to note that you will need a powerful graphics card to drive the monitor to its full potential.

All-time low price Save 38% ($500) Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G91SD : was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Amazon This premium gaming monitor features a curved 49-inch OLED panel with a 5120x1440 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It has a superior 0.03ms refresh rate and accepts both HDMI and DisplayPort video input.

Apart from gaming, the Odyssey G9 should serve well as a productivity monitor, thanks to its massive screen real estate, which lets you open multiple apps and windows at once. The monitor even supports Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode, which splits the screen in half, allowing you to use two inputs at their native resolutions. In terms of connectivity, the monitor comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a micro HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub.

At $799.99 on Amazon, the Odyssey OLED G9 is a solid time to jump in if you already have a high-end GPU to take full advantage of its resolution and refresh rate.

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