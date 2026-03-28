Samsung 49-inch OLED Odyssey G9 hits unbelievable all-time low of $799 — gaming monitor comes with a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem

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One of the best ultrawide OLED monitors money can buy.

Odyssey OLED G9
(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a highly recommended OLED monitor for adding a premium ultrawide display to your setup. Currently, the G91SD model, which was introduced in mid-2024 with an MSRP of $1,299.99, is down to its lowest price of $799.99 on Amazon. Additionally, the monitor comes with a free game code for Resident Evil Requiem.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G91SD
All-time low price
Save 38% ($500)
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G91SD : was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

This premium gaming monitor features a curved 49-inch OLED panel with a 5120x1440 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It has a superior 0.03ms refresh rate and accepts both HDMI and DisplayPort video input.

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Apart from gaming, the Odyssey G9 should serve well as a productivity monitor, thanks to its massive screen real estate, which lets you open multiple apps and windows at once. The monitor even supports Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode, which splits the screen in half, allowing you to use two inputs at their native resolutions. In terms of connectivity, the monitor comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a micro HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub.

At $799.99 on Amazon, the Odyssey OLED G9 is a solid time to jump in if you already have a high-end GPU to take full advantage of its resolution and refresh rate.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.