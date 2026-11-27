You could have the best PC hardware around, but without a great monitor, you're not going to get the best gaming experience. If you're looking for an exceptional OLED gaming screen, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC is now available at a fantastic low price of just $854.99, roughly a third of its typical price.

The Odyssey G9 G93SC is a massive 49-inch OLED display, offering a stunning resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. The 1800R curved OLED screen will help bring your games to life with vivid colors and deep blacks, making every moment more immersive. Designed with serious gamers in mind, the Odyssey G9 G93SC features other impressive gaming features, including a 240 Hz refresh rate, a fast 0.03 ms (GtG) response time, and support for both AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync, for a smooth gaming experience.

Save 33% ($413.31) Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC: was $1,268.29 now $854.98 at Amazon All-time low price The Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC is currently available at an all-time low price. Featuring a 49-inch curved OLED display, the G93SC is an exceptional gaming monitor equipped with features such as a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms (GtG) response time.

The Odyssey G9 G93SC is not just for gaming; it's also a fantastic productivity companion. Its generous 49-inch OLED panel provides ample space, allowing you to have several windows open at once, making multitasking a breeze. Plus, with the Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature, it's like having two monitors in one, but without any distracting bezels in between.

With its stunning screen featuring quick panel response and low input lag, the Odyssey G9 G93SC is a gamer's dream come true. Just make sure your desk is roomy enough to accommodate this big-screen monster.

The Odyssey G9 G93SC was originally launched at $1,599.99 a few years ago, making it a luxury monitor for avid gamers with deep pockets. Today, it's more affordable than ever, at $854.99—a savings of $744 from Samsung's original price. It’s certainly not the cheapest big-screen option, but there's more value here than ever before. If your high-end gaming PC is ready for high-resolution, high-refresh gaming, the Odyssey G9 G93SC is a great way to unlock its full potential for the lowest price we've seen yet at Amazon.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.