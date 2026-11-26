Samsung's top-of-the-line gaming monitor is seeing a huge 36% discount during Amazon's Black Friday sales. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) has been marked down to $1,349.99, a $750 discount from its $2,099.99 list price. This is an absolutely huge gaming monitor with a 57-inch diagonal measurement for the display, basically squishing two screens into one.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) is an absolute monster in size and performance thanks to its 57-inch mini-LED screen that sports a 32:9 aspect ratio and ultra-crisp 7680 x 2160 pixel resolution. This screen size is the same as taking two 32-inch 4K monitors and merging them together. The result is a humongous 4K display that wraps around your peripheral vision with its 1000R curve, and still manages to support a 240Hz refresh rate. However, to even get anywhere near that refresh rate on your PC, you're going to need a seriously powerful graphics card.

We had a chance to review the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) and found that, first off, you’ll need a lot of room to accommodate its nearly five-foot width and two-foot depth, so make sure you have the space to house this beast. Other than the imposing size, the screen gave us an amazing gaming experience, had incredible build quality and premium styling, and performed very smoothly at 240Hz. Not so great were the lack of a remote, internal speakers, challenging PC system requirements, and, of course, the initially expensive launch price.

As you can see from our above charts, the response times and absolute input lag of this impressive screen were matching the competition from OLED panel such as Samsung's OLED G9 and Corsair's Xeneon Flex.

There's no issues connecting up this gaming monitor to your favorite devices, thanks to the inclusion of DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and a USB Hub, for all the connectivity you need.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.