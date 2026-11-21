It's here, Black Friday has already started to bombard us with some fantastic deals on our most-wanted tech. Now is the best time of the year to find a great deal on a big purchase. Hitting an all-time low price on Amazon, we have the gorgeous 49-inch curved Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) on sale for $854.98. According to the 90-day median price history for this large gaming monitor, the typical offer price is $1,279.99, so you're saving $425.01 (33%) off this massive display.

This Impressive gaming monitor features a large 49-inch QD-OLED panel with a ‎5120 x 1440 pixel resolution that gives you a sharp 110 PPI pixel density. QD-OLED technology means you're getting a superfast 0.03ms response time as standard, deep inky blacks, and unparalleled contrast. And if your graphics card is up to the task, you can make the most of the rapid 240Hz refresh rate. This particular model also sports an 1800R curve to the screen, wrapping around your peripheral vision to provide greater immersion while gaming.

Save 33% ($425.01) Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC: was $1,279.99 now $854.98 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC is currently available at an all-time low price. Featuring a 49-inch curved OLED display, the G93SC is an exceptional gaming monitor equipped with features such as a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms (GtG) response time.

We had the chance to review the OLED Odyssey G9 G93SC and awarded it an Editor's Choice badge for its fantastic performance and build quality. Our extensive benchmarking tests found the quick panel response and HDR sequential contrast of the Odyssey G9 to be superb, topping our testing charts against the competition.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G93SC monitor even supports Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode, which splits the screen in half, allowing you to use two inputs at their native resolutions, just like having separate displays, perfect if you want to use the display for more than just gaming. For video connectivity, the monitor comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a micro HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.