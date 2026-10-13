Save $1440 when you go for this 4K gaming rig with a massive 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD — CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme also includes an RTX 5070 Ti and Ryzen 9 9950X CPU

Buying some RAM or storage right now means burning a massive hole in your wallet; individual component prices have reached and surpassed all-time highs, with the best ways of grabbing either of these components at a more reasonable price limited to combo deals or prebuilt gaming PCs. That's where today's deal strikes. You can pick up a gaming PC at Walmart with a large 64GB of memory and a 4TB SSD, along with a host of other powerful components, and avoid paying the standalone component tax. Grab the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme with RTX 5070 Ti for $2,739.99. Although still a chunk of change, it's a far cry from the original cost of $4,179.99, saving you a massive $1440 (34%).

● Check out this deal at Walmart

This CyberPowerPC packs an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 4TB SSD for storage. A great spec list if you're looking for a PC for video editing, or if you just want to have a trillion browser tabs open.

Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card comes with 16GB of superfast GDDR7 VRAM and is perfect for 1440p gaming, even performing well at 4K. If you're thinking of a new PC for video editing, the RTX 5070 Ti is also a competent choice.

For multithreaded applications, the 9950X from AMD is an absolute beast, one of our best-performing processors in our benchmark testing quite. It's also not too shabby as a gaming processor, but it falls behind the X3D CPUs in performance due to the lack of stacked 3D V-cache and lower memory. See our benchmark chart below for how the 9950X compares to other AMD processors and the competition from Intel.

We haven't reviewed this specific CyberPower gaming PC, but we have tested individual parts like the GPU and CPU. For more in-depth details and benchmark testing, check out our full reviews of the AMD Ryzen 9950X and Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti.