Save $1440 when you go for this 4K gaming rig with a massive 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD — CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme also includes an RTX 5070 Ti and Ryzen 9 9950X CPU

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CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop PC on a gradient background
(Image credit: Future)

Buying some RAM or storage right now means burning a massive hole in your wallet; individual component prices have reached and surpassed all-time highs, with the best ways of grabbing either of these components at a more reasonable price limited to combo deals or prebuilt gaming PCs. That's where today's deal strikes. You can pick up a gaming PC at Walmart with a large 64GB of memory and a 4TB SSD, along with a host of other powerful components, and avoid paying the standalone component tax. Grab the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme with RTX 5070 Ti for $2,739.99. Although still a chunk of change, it's a far cry from the original cost of $4,179.99, saving you a massive $1440 (34%).

Check out this deal at Walmart

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5070 Ti)
Save 34% ($1,440)
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 5070 Ti): was $4,179.99 now $2,739.99 at Walmart

This CyberPowerPC packs an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 4TB SSD for storage.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.