Score a budget gaming monitor with a blistering 200Hz refresh rate for just $79 — 25-inch UltraGear G5 reduced by a staggering 47% in Walmart discount

If you're looking for an extra monitor screen for your setup, today's deal offers an amazingly cheap solution. Whether you want to have another screen to read your Discord chat while gaming, or view your Slack messages whilst working, this 25-inch LG UltraGear G5 is the answer at just $79. It's a hard price to beat, especially when Walmart has knocked a staggering 47% off the $149 list price. Any screen at $79 is a pretty good price, but when it comes with these specifications, you can't ignore how good a deal this is. If you don't need a second or third screen, this has the refresh rate to make an ideal main monitor for esports-centric gaming.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

The LG UltraGear G5 is a flat-panel gaming monitor with an IPS panel measuring 25 inches diagonally. It sports a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) resolution and has a fast refresh rate of 200Hz, with a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms. The monitor also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for enhanced tear-free gaming by matching the refresh rate of the monitor to the frame rate of the game you're playing. There's also HDR10 certification and up to 99% sRGB color gamut on the IPS panel.

Save 47% ($70) LG UltraGear G5 25-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor (200Hz): was $149 now $79 at Walmart LG's UltraGear G5 is a flat-panel gaming monitor with an IPS panel measuring 25 inches diagonally. It sports a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) resolution and has a fast refresh rate of 200Hz, with a gray-to-gray response time of 1ms. A great monitor choice for esports gaming or as an extra screen for your desktop setup.

LG's superb UltraGear monitor also comes with plenty of connectivity ports to easily combine it with your existing desktop setup. You can also choose to connect the screen to multiple devices, including your favorite game consoles. Laptop, docks, and anything else with a compatible video port. There are 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and a 3-pole headphone input for connecting some headphones or speakers.