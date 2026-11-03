Snag this 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for only $349 — sumptuous 27-inch display also features an integrated Wi-Fi antenna

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An affordable OLED monitor upgrade

Tech Deals Cover Image featuring an ASRock Phantom Gaming gaming monitor.
(Image credit: Future)
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It's not even Black Friday yet, although it's not far off. Yet there are still plentiful bargains on monitors ahead of the event. So if you fancy snagging an excellent deal on a brand-new OLED gaming monitor, take a look at this ASRock Phantom Gaming QD-OLED gaming monitor for only $349. A saving of $50 from the $399 list price.

Grab this deal at Newegg

ASRock Phantom Gaming 27-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (PGO27QFV)
Save 13% ($50)
ASRock Phantom Gaming 27-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (PGO27QFV): was $399 now $349 at Newegg

Pick up a gorgeous QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 27-inch viewable area, a blisteringly fast 360Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. The Phantom Gaming PGO27QFV from ASRock also sports an integrated WiFi antenna.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.