Snag this 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for only $349 — sumptuous 27-inch display also features an integrated Wi-Fi antenna

It's not even Black Friday yet, although it's not far off. Yet there are still plentiful bargains on monitors ahead of the event. So if you fancy snagging an excellent deal on a brand-new OLED gaming monitor, take a look at this ASRock Phantom Gaming QD-OLED gaming monitor for only $349. A saving of $50 from the $399 list price.

● Grab this deal at Newegg

The ASRock Phantom Gaming (PGO27QFV) gaming monitor is a 27-inch QD-OLED screen with a sharp 2560 x 1440 pixel (QHD) display. It offers a reasonable 275 nits (SDR) and 1300 nits (HDR Peak) brightness, a 99% DCI-P3 and 138% sRGB color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. For high-octane gaming, this monitor delivers an incredible 360Hz refresh rate and, thanks to OLED tech, a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time.

If you're currently using an IPS or VA-based monitor, QD-OLED is a bit of a step up in response times and color accuracy. Especially when it comes to displaying true blacks on the screen. QD-OLED panels support an incredible contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, which delivers inky blacks and makes colors pop out of the screen.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming comes with a staggering amount of connectivity that includes a built-in Wi-Fi antenna (7dBi) in the base that's compatible with Wi-Fi 4, 5, 6, and 7. Plenty of video ports that consist of 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode and 15W of power delivery. If you want to connect the screen directly to an audio source like headphones or external speakers, there's a 3.5mm headphone output port.